WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported total assets under management and advisement reached an all-time record high of $307.1 billion at October 31, 2025, up 16.0% from $264.8 billion at October 31, 2024. Total consolidated net inflows were $1.1 billion during October 2025.

OCTOBER HIGHLIGHTS

IGM Financial – All-time record high assets under management & advisement were $307.1 billion up from $302.6 billion in the prior month. Record high investment fund net sales were $1.4 billion up from net sales of $36 million in October 2024. Total net inflows were $1.1 billion up from net inflows of $197 million in October 2024.

IG Wealth Management (IGWM) – Assets under advisement reached their highest level to date at $158.0 billion, up from $155.9 billion last month. Total net inflows were $276 million up from net inflows of $144 million in October 2024. Investment fund net sales were $177 million unchanged from net sales of $177 million in October 2024. Gross sales of $1.6 billion and gross inflows of $1.5 billion set a new record, delivering the strongest October results in our history.

Mackenzie Investments – Assets under management reached a record-setting $242.7 billion, compared to $239.5 billion in the prior month. Total net sales of $827 million up from net sales of $53 million in October 2024. Record high investment fund net sales were $1.2 billion up from net redemptions of $141 million in October 2024. Excluding the $950 million allocation into Mackenzie ETFs from an institutional client, investment fund net sales were $234 million.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows Please see www.igmfinancial.com for file with trended history.



Wealth Management

Asset Management

($ millions) (unaudited) IG Wealth Management

Mackenzie Investments IGM Financial For the month ended October 31, 2025 Net flows









Mutual fund net sales 177.0

(116.5) 60.5

ETF net creations



1,300.6(3) 1,300.6

Investment fund net sales 177.0

1,184.1 1,361.1

Institutional SMA net sales



(357.3)(1)(4) (357.3)

Managed asset net sales 177.0

826.8 1,003.8

Other net flows 99.1



99.1











Net flows 276.1

826.8 1,102.9











Gross flows









Mutual fund gross sales 1,559.7

974.5 2,534.2

Dealer gross inflows 1,543.1



1,543.1

Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement ($ millions) (unaudited) October 2025 September 2025 % Change

Last Month Wealth Management





IG Wealth Management





Assets under management 139,798 137,978 1.3 % Other assets under advisement 18,196 17,906 1.6 % Assets under advisement 157,994 155,884 1.4 %







Asset management





Mackenzie Investments





Mutual funds 66,138 65,766 0.6 % ETFs 11,148 9,911 12.5 % Investment funds 77,286 75,677 2.1 %







Institutional SMA 14,713 14,683 0.2 % Sub-advisory to Canada Life 57,091 56,368 1.3 % Total Institutional SMA 71,804 71,051 1.1 %







Total third party assets under management 149,090 146,728 1.6 % Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management 93,578 92,759 0.9 % Total 242,668 239,487 1.3 %







ETF's distributed to third parties 11,148 9,911 12.5 % ETF's held within IGM managed products 11,416 11,044 3.4 % Total ETFs 22,564 20,955 7.7 %







Total





Assets under management 288,888 284,706 1.5 % Other assets under advisement 18,196 17,906 1.6 % Assets under management and advisement 307,084 302,612 1.5 %

Table 3 – Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) Quarter to date 2025 Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management 139,020 Other assets under advisement 18,017 Assets under advisement(2) 157,037



Asset Management

Mackenzie Investments

Mutual funds 66,137 ETFs 10,671 Investment funds 76,808 Institutional SMA 14,698 Sub-advisory to Canada Life 56,730 Total Institutional SMA 71,428



Total third party assets under management 148,236 Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management 93,184 Total 241,420



ETFs distributed to third parties 10,671 ETFs held within IGM managed products 11,231 Total ETFs 21,902



Total

Assets under management 287,256 Other assets under advisement 18,017 Assets under management and advisement 305,272

1 Excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment. 2 The figures shown for IG Wealth Management assets under advisement reflect a daily average. For reference, the simple quarterly average based on month end values is $156,939 million. 3 During October 2025, an institutional client made portfolio construction changes within their offering that resulted in an allocation of $950 million into Mackenzie ETFs. 4 During October 2025, an institutional client re-assigned sub-advisory responsibilities totaling $345 million on a mandate advised upon by Mackenzie as part of an overall asset allocation decision. Mackenzie continues to sub-advise on this mandate.

Glossary of Terms

Assets Under Management and Advisement (AUM&A) represents the consolidated AUM and AUA of IGM

Financial's core businesses IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments. In the Wealth Management

segment, AUM is a component part of AUA. All instances where the asset management segment is providing investment management services or distributing its products through the Wealth Management segment are eliminated in our reporting such that there is no double-counting of the same client savings held at IGM Financial's core businesses. AUM&A excludes Investment Planning Counsel's (IPC's) AUM, AUA, sales, redemptions and net flows which have been disclosed as Discontinued operations.

Assets Under Advisement (AUA) are the key driver of the Wealth Management segment. AUA are savings and

investment products held within client accounts of our Wealth Management segment core businesses.

Assets Under Management (AUM) are the key driver of the Asset Management segment. AUM are a secondary driver of revenues and expenses within the Wealth Management segment in relation to its investment management activities. AUM are client assets where we provide investment management services and include investment funds where we are the fund manager, investment advisory mandates to institutions, and other client accounts where we have discretionary portfolio management responsibilities.

Mutual fund gross sales and net sales reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

ETF's represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors, pension plans and foundations through separately managed accounts.

Other net flows and Other assets under advisement represents financial savings products held within client accounts in the Wealth Management segment that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products incluerde investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products.

Net flows represent the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management segment and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

Wealth Management – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households and represents the operations of IGWM. IGWM is a retail distribution organization that serves Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

Asset Management – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

ABOUT IGM FINANCIAL INC.

IGM Financial Inc. ("IGM", TSX: IGM) is a leading Canadian diversified wealth and asset management organization with approximately $307 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of October 31, 2025. The company is committed to bettering the lives of Canadians by better planning and managing their money. To achieve this, IGM provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help approximately two million Canadians meet their financial goals. IGM's activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments and are complimented by strategic positions in wealth managers Rockefeller Capital Management and Wealthsimple and asset managers ChinaAMC and Northleaf Capital. These strengthen IGM's capabilities, reach and diversification. IGM is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. For more information, visit igmfinancial.com

SOURCE IGM Financial Inc.

For more information contact: Media Relations: Nini Krishnappa, 647-828-2553, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Kyle Martens, 204-777-4888, [email protected]