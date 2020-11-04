WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total consolidated net flows of $259.3 million during October 2020 as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $193.0 billion at October 31, 2020, compared with $196.4 billion at September 30, 2020 and $185.5 billion at October 31, 2019. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.

Wealth Management net client flows were $115.8 million during October 2020 compared to net client flows of ($152.6) million in October 2019. Wealth Management assets under advisement were $122.8 billion at October 31, 2020, compared with $125.0 billion at September 30, 2020 and $121.9 billion at October 31, 2019. IG Wealth Management net client flows are $110.5 million compared to ($65.1) million in October 2019. IG Wealth Management assets under advisement were $95.8 billion at October 31, 2020, compared with $97.5 billion at September 30, 2020 and $94.8 billion at October 31, 2019. Investment Planning Counsel net client flows are $5.4 million compared to ($88.3) million in October 2019. Investment Planning Counsel net assets under advisement were $27.0 billion at October 31, 2020, compared with $27.5 billion at September 30, 2020 and $27.1 billion at October 31, 2019.

Asset Management reported net flows of $186.1 million in October 2020 compared to net flows of ($49.6) million in October 2019. Within the Asset Management segment, assets under management were $144.5 billion at October 31, 2020, compared with $147.3 billion at September 30, 2020 and $138.8 billion at October 31, 2019.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows





Wealth Management

Asset

Management

($ millions) (unaudited) IG Wealth

Management Investment

Planning

Counsel Total

Mackenzie IGM Financial For the month ended October 31, 2020 Gross flows













Mutual fund gross sales 730.0 39.1 769.1

1,164.3 1,933.4

Dealer gross inflows 875.2 333.0 1,208.0

- 1,208.0















Net flows













Mutual fund net sales (52.6) (37.2) (89.8)

171.3(1) 81.5

ETF net creations(2) - - -

67.0 67.0

Investment fund net sales (52.6) (37.2) (89.8)

238.3 148.5

Institutional SMA net sales - - -

(52.2)(3) (52.2)

Managed asset net sales (52.6) (37.2) (89.8)

186.1 96.3

















Other dealer net flows 163.1 42.6 205.6

- 163.0(4)

Total net flows 110.5 5.4 115.8

186.1 259.3(4)



















Table 2 - Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) October

2020 September

2020 October

2019 % Change Last Month % Change

YOY Wealth Management









IG Wealth Management









Assets under management 91,004 92,874 91,018 (2.0%) (0.0%) Other Assets under advisement 4,805 4,664 3,800 3.0% 26.4% Assets under advisement 95,809 97,538 94,818 (1.8%) 1.0% IPC









Assets under management 5,033 5,139 5,368 (2.1%) (6.2%) Other Assets under advisement 21,980 22,345 21,726 (1.6%) 1.2% Assets under advisement 27,013 27,484 27,094 (1.7%) (0.3%) Total









Assets under management 96,037 98,013 96,386 (2.0%) (0.4%) Other Assets under advisement 26,777 27,002 25,518 (0.8%) 4.9% Assets under advisement 122,814 125,015 121,904 (1.8%) 0.7%











Asset management









Mackenzie









Mutual funds 62,494 63,599 59,364 (1.7%) 5.3% ETFs 3,356 3,330 2,205 0.8% 52.2% Investment funds 65,850 66,929 61,569 (1.6%) 7.0% Institutional SMA(5) 7,479 7,671 4,940 (2.5%) 51.4% Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management) 73,329 74,600 66,509 (1.7%) 10.3% Sub-advisory to Wealth Management 71,127 72,660 72,321 (2.1%) (1.7%) Total 144,456 147,260 138,830 (1.9%) 4.1%











ETF's distributed to third parties 3,356 3,330 2,205 0.8% 52.2% ETF's held within IGM investment funds 4,238 4,136 1,963 2.5% 115.9% Total ETFs 7,594 7,466 4,168 1.7% 82.2%











Consolidated









Assets under management 169,366 172,613 162,895 (1.9%) 4.0% Other assets under advisement 23,597 23,807 22,557 (0.9%) 4.6% Assets under management and advisement(6) 192,963 196,420 185,452 (1.8%) 4.1%















Preliminary average assets under management and advisement for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) Quarter to date 2020 Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management 93,240 Other assets under advisement 4,801 Assets under advisement 98,041 IPC

Assets under management 5,138 Other assets under advisement 22,110 Assets under advisement 27,248 Total

Assets under management 98,378 Other assets under advisement(5) 26,904 Assets under advisement 125,282



Asset management

Mackenzie

Mutual funds 63,993 ETFs 3,356 Investment funds 67,349 Institutional SMA 7,573 Total 74,922 Sub-advisory to Wealth Management 71,968 Total 146,890



ETFs distributed to third parties 3,356 ETFs held within IGM investment funds 4,206 Total ETFs 7,562



Consolidated

Assets under management 173,300 Other assets under advisement 23,717 Assets under management and advisement(7) 197,017





1 During October 2020, an institutional investor which includes Mackenzie mutual funds in its investment offerings made fund allocation changes which resulted in redemptions of $173 million. 2 ETF net creations excludes $163.5 million in ETF net creations to Mackenzie, IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel mutual funds. 3 Excludes net flows relating to sub-advisory mandates to the Wealth Management segment. 4 $42.6 million in Mackenzie mutual fund net flows through the Wealth Management segment have been eliminated on consolidation. 5 Excludes sub-advisory to Wealth Management segment. 6 Within total assets under management and advisement, $3.2 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation at October 31, 2020. ($3.2 billion at September 30, 2020 and $3.0 billion at October 31, 2019) 7 Within average total assets under management and advisement, $3.2 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation.

Glossary of Terms

Mutual fund gross sales, net sales and assets under management reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

"ETF's" represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors through separately managed accounts.

"Other dealer net flows" and "other assets under advisement" represents financial savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products."

"Assets under advisement" represents all savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies.

"Net flows" represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

"Wealth Management" - Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

"Asset Management" - Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $193 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel.

A member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

