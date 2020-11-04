IGM Financial Inc. Announces October 2020 Total Assets Under Management and Advisement and Net Flows Français

IGM Financial Inc.

Nov 04, 2020

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total consolidated net flows of $259.3 million during October 2020 as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $193.0 billion at October 31, 2020, compared with $196.4 billion at September 30, 2020 and $185.5 billion at October 31, 2019. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.

Wealth Management net client flows were $115.8 million during October 2020 compared to net client flows of ($152.6) million in October 2019. Wealth Management assets under advisement were $122.8 billion at October 31, 2020, compared with $125.0 billion at September 30, 2020 and $121.9 billion at October 31, 2019.  IG Wealth Management net client flows are $110.5 million compared to ($65.1) million in October 2019. IG Wealth Management assets under advisement were $95.8 billion at October 31, 2020, compared with $97.5 billion at September 30, 2020 and $94.8 billion at October 31, 2019.  Investment Planning Counsel net client flows are $5.4 million compared to ($88.3) million in October 2019. Investment Planning Counsel net assets under advisement were $27.0 billion at October 31, 2020, compared with $27.5 billion at September 30, 2020 and $27.1 billion at October 31, 2019.

Asset Management reported net flows of $186.1 million in October 2020 compared to net flows of ($49.6) million in October 2019. Within the Asset Management segment, assets under management were $144.5 billion at October 31, 2020, compared with $147.3 billion at September 30, 2020 and $138.8 billion at October 31, 2019.  

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows 


Wealth Management


Asset
Management

($ millions) (unaudited) 

IG Wealth
Management

Investment
Planning
Counsel

Total

Mackenzie

IGM

Financial

 

For the month ended October 31, 2020

Gross flows






Mutual fund gross sales

730.0

39.1

769.1

1,164.3

1,933.4

Dealer gross inflows

875.2

333.0

1,208.0

-

1,208.0








Net flows 






Mutual fund net sales

(52.6)

(37.2)

(89.8)

171.3(1)

81.5

ETF net creations(2)

-

-

-

67.0

67.0

Investment fund net sales

(52.6)

(37.2)

(89.8)

238.3

148.5

Institutional SMA net sales

-

-

-

(52.2)(3)

(52.2)

Managed asset net sales

(52.6)

(37.2)

(89.8)

186.1

96.3









Other dealer net flows

163.1

42.6

205.6

-

163.0(4)

Total net flows

110.5

5.4

115.8

186.1

259.3(4)









Table 2 - Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited)

October
2020

September
2020

October
2019

% Change

Last

Month

% Change
YOY

Wealth Management




IG Wealth Management




Assets under management

91,004

92,874

91,018

(2.0%)

(0.0%)

Other Assets under advisement

4,805

4,664

3,800

3.0%

26.4%

Assets under advisement

95,809

97,538

94,818

(1.8%)

1.0%

IPC




Assets under management

5,033

5,139

5,368

(2.1%)

(6.2%)

Other Assets under advisement

21,980

22,345

21,726

(1.6%)

1.2%

Assets under advisement

27,013

27,484

27,094

(1.7%)

(0.3%)

Total




Assets under management

96,037

98,013

96,386

(2.0%)

(0.4%)

Other Assets under advisement

26,777

27,002

25,518

(0.8%)

4.9%

Assets under advisement

122,814

125,015

121,904

(1.8%)

0.7%






Asset management




Mackenzie




Mutual funds

62,494

63,599

59,364

(1.7%)

5.3%

ETFs

3,356

3,330

2,205

0.8%

52.2%

Investment funds

65,850

66,929

61,569

(1.6%)

7.0%

Institutional SMA(5)

7,479

7,671

4,940

(2.5%)

51.4%

Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management)

73,329

74,600

66,509

(1.7%)

10.3%

Sub-advisory to Wealth Management

71,127

72,660

72,321

(2.1%)

(1.7%)

Total

144,456

147,260

138,830

(1.9%)

4.1%






ETF's distributed to third parties

3,356

3,330

2,205

0.8%

52.2%

ETF's held within IGM investment funds

4,238

4,136

1,963

2.5%

115.9%

Total ETFs

7,594

7,466

4,168

1.7%

82.2%






Consolidated




Assets under management

169,366

172,613

162,895

(1.9%)

4.0%

Other assets under advisement

23,597

23,807

22,557

(0.9%)

4.6%

Assets under management and advisement(6)

 

192,963

 

196,420

 

185,452

 

(1.8%)

 

4.1%







Preliminary average assets under management and advisement for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) 

Quarter to date 2020

Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management

93,240

Other assets under advisement

4,801

Assets under advisement

98,041

IPC

Assets under management

5,138

Other assets under advisement

22,110

Assets under advisement

27,248

Total

Assets under management

98,378

Other assets under advisement(5)

26,904

Assets under advisement

125,282


Asset management

Mackenzie

Mutual funds

63,993

ETFs

3,356

Investment funds

67,349

Institutional SMA

7,573

Total

74,922

Sub-advisory to Wealth Management

71,968

Total

146,890


ETFs distributed to third parties

3,356

ETFs held within IGM investment funds

4,206

Total ETFs

7,562


Consolidated

Assets under management

173,300

Other assets under advisement

23,717

Assets under management and advisement(7)

197,017


1

During October 2020, an institutional investor which includes Mackenzie mutual funds in its investment offerings made fund allocation changes which resulted in redemptions of $173 million.

2

ETF net creations excludes $163.5 million in ETF net creations to Mackenzie, IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel mutual funds.

3

Excludes net flows relating to sub-advisory mandates to the Wealth Management segment.

4

$42.6 million in Mackenzie mutual fund net flows through the Wealth Management segment have been eliminated on consolidation.

5

Excludes sub-advisory to Wealth Management segment.

6

Within total assets under management and advisement, $3.2 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation at October 31, 2020. ($3.2 billion at September 30, 2020 and $3.0 billion at October 31, 2019)

7

Within average total assets under management and advisement, $3.2 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation.

Glossary of Terms

Mutual fund gross sales, net sales and assets under management reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including  separately managed account programs.

"ETF's" represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors through separately managed accounts.

"Other dealer net flows" and "other assets under advisement" represents financial savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products."

"Assets under advisement" represents all savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies.

"Net flows" represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

"Wealth Management" - Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

"Asset Management" - Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $193 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel.

A member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

