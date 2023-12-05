WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total consolidated net outflows of $290 million during November 2023 as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $234.9 billion at November 30, 2023, compared with $250.3 billion at October 31, 2023, and $256.7 billion at November 30, 2022. Due to the closing of the sale of 100% of Investment Planning Counsel, total assets under management and advisement were reduced by $27.3 billion at November 30, 2023. Total assets under management and advisement excluding Investment Planning Counsel increased by 4.7% or $10.5 billion at November 30, 2023. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.

NOVEMBER HIGHLIGHTS

IGM Financial – Assets under management & advisement of $234.9 billion were down 6.1% in the month. Total net outflows were $290 million compared to net outflows of $294 million in November 2022. Investment fund net redemptions were $635 million compared to net redemptions of $623 million in November 2022.(1)

IG Wealth Management – Assets under advisement of $118.5 billion were up 4.5% in the month. Total net outflows were $83 million compared to net inflows of $123 million in November 2022.

Mackenzie – Assets under management of $191.6 billion were up 4.5% in the month. Total net redemptions were $312 million compared to net redemptions of $391 million in November 2022. Investment fund net redemptions were $220 million compared to net redemptions of $332 million in November 2022.

Discontinued Operations – On April 3, 2023, IGM Financial announced the sale of 100% of the common shares of Investment Planning Counsel Inc. for cash consideration of $575 million. The transaction closed November 30, 2023.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows Please see www.igmfinancial.com for file with trended history.



Wealth Management

Asset

Management

($ millions) (unaudited) IG Wealth

Management Investment

Planning

Counsel Total

Mackenzie IGM Financial For the month ended November 30, 2023











Net flows





























Mutual fund net sales (413.0) (2.1) (415.1)

(298.6) (713.7)

ETF net creations - - -

78.6 (2) 78.6

Investment fund net sales (413.0) (2.1) (415.1)

(220.0) (635.1)

Institutional SMA net sales - - -

(91.8) (3) (91.8)

Managed asset net sales (413.0) (2.1) (415.1)

(311.8) (726.9)

Mackenzie Investment fund net sales

(7.8) (7.8) (4)























IGM Product net sales (413.0) (9.9) (422.9)























Other net flows 330.3 107.0 437.4



437.4















Net flows (82.7) 97.1 14.5

(311.8) (289.5) (4)















Gross flows













Mutual fund gross sales 911.0 99.8 1,010.8

624.4 1,635.2

Dealer gross inflows 1,088.9 512.3 1,601.2



1,601.2





Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement ($ millions) (unaudited) November 2023 October 2023 % Change

Last Month Wealth Management





IG Wealth Management





Assets under management 105,334 100,783 4.5 % Other assets under advisement 13,198 12,686 4.0 % Assets under advisement 118,532 113,469 4.5 % Investment Planning Counsel(5)





Assets under management - 4,819 N/A Other assets under advisement - 25,411 N/A Assets under advisement - 30,230 N/A Total





Assets under management 105,334 105,602 (0.3 %) Other assets under advisement 13,198 38,089 (65.4 %) Assets under advisement 118,532 143,691 (17.5 %)







Asset management





Mackenzie





Mutual funds 55,296 52,722 4.9 % ETFs 5,288 4,944 7.0 % Investment funds 60,584 57,666 5.1 %







Institutional SMA 7,401 7,080 4.5 % Sub-advisory to Canada Life(5) 48,419 44,999 7.6 % Total Institutional SMA 55,820 52,079 7.2 % Total third party assets under management 116,404 109,745 6.1 % Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management(5) 75,173 73,562 2.2 % Total 191,577 183,307 4.5 %







ETF's distributed to third parties 5,288 4,944 7.0 % ETF's held within IGM managed products 7,251 7,259 (0.1 %) Total ETFs 12,539 12,203 2.8 %







Total





Assets under management 221,738 215,347 3.0 % Other assets under advisement 13,198 34,972 (62.3 %) Assets under management and advisement(5) 234,936 250,319 (6.1 %)

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) Quarter to date 2023 Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management 102,870 Other assets under advisement 12,632 Assets under advisement 115,502 Investment Planning Counsel

Assets under management 4,901 Other assets under advisement 25,727 Assets under advisement 30,628 Total

Assets under management 107,771 Other assets under advisement 38,351 Assets under advisement 146,122



Asset Management

Mackenzie

Mutual funds 54,017 ETFs 5,039 Investment funds 59,056 Institutional SMA 7,195 Sub-advisory to Canada Life 46,038 Total Institutional SMA 53,233



Total third party assets under management 112,289 Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management 74,752 Total 187,041



ETFs distributed to third parties 5,039 ETFs held within IGM managed products 7,304 Total ETFs 12,343



Total

Assets under management 220,060 Other assets under advisement 35,188 Assets under management and advisement(6) 255,248

1 Includes Investment Planning Counsel November 2023 flows 2 ETF net creations excludes $398.9 million in ETF net creations to IGM managed products and $1.5 million in investment fund flows through the IG Wealth Management (IGWM) segment. 3 Excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment. 4 ($7.8) million in Mackenzie investment fund net flows through Investment Planning Counsel have been eliminated on consolidation. 5 Within total assets under management and advisement:

i. The $27.3 billion decline in November 30, 2023 assets reflect the disposition of 100% of the common shares of Investment Planning Counsel. Mackenzie continues to manage $1.2 billion of Investment Planning Counsel assets, currently reported as "Sub-advisory to Canada Life", having been previously reported as "Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management".

ii. $3.1 billion in Mackenzie investment funds distributed through the Investment Planning Counsel segment eliminates on consolidation at October 31, 2023. 6 Within average total assets under management and advisement, $3.2 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Investment Planning Counsel segment eliminates on consolidation.

Glossary of Terms

Mutual fund gross sales, net sales and assets under management reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

"ETF's" represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors through separately managed accounts.

"Other dealer net flows" and "other assets under advisement" represents financial savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products."

"Assets under advisement" represents all savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies.

"Net flows" represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

"Wealth Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

"Asset Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

"Discontinued operations" - Reflects the activities of Investment Planning Counsel. On April 3, 2023, IGM Financial announced the sale of 100% of the common shares of Investment Planning Counsel Inc. for cash consideration of $575 million. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $235 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

