IGM Financial Inc. Announces November 2020 Record High Net Flows and Assets Under Management & Advisement

IGM Financial Inc.

Dec 04, 2020, 15:27 ET

WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM)  IGM Financial today reported preliminary total consolidated net flows of $1.1 billion during November 2020 as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $205.2 billion at November 30, 2020, compared with $193.0 billion at October 31, 2020 and $189.5 billion at November 30, 2019. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.  

NOVEMBER HIGHLIGHTS

  • IGM Financial- Record high assets under management and advisement of $205.2 billion, up 6.4% in the month and 8.3% in last year. Milestone of $200 billion exceeded for first time. Record high net flows of $1.1 billion.
  • IG Wealth Management –Record high assets under advisement of $101.5 billion, up 5.9% in the month and 4.7% in last year. Milestone of $100 billion exceeded for first time. Record high net client flows of $147.1 million.
  • Mackenzie – Record high levels of assets under management of $153.3 billion, up 6.1% in the month and 8.2% in last year. Record high overall net sales of $953.0 million and investment fund net sales of $895.3 million.

Wealth Management net client flows were $274.3 million during November 2020 compared to net client flows of ($54.4) million in November 2019. Wealth Management assets under advisement were $130.2 billion at November 30, 2020, compared with $122.8 billion at October 31, 2020 and $124.5 billion at November 30, 2019.  IG Wealth Management net client flows are $147.1 million compared to ($94.4) million in November 2019. IG Wealth Management assets under advisement were $101.5 billion at November 30, 2020, compared with $95.8 billion at October 31, 2020 and $96.9 billion at November 30, 2019.  Investment Planning Counsel net client flows are $126.0 million compared to $39.7 million in November 2019. Investment Planning Counsel net assets under advisement were $28.7 billion at November 30, 2020, compared with $27.0 billion at October 31, 2020 and $27.7 billion at November 30, 2019.

Asset Management reported net flows of $953.0 million in November 2020 compared to net flows of $66.7 million in November 2019. Within the Asset Management segment, assets under management were $153.3 billion at November 30, 2020, compared with $144.5 billion at October 31, 2020 and $141.7 billion at November 30, 2019.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows 


Wealth Management


Asset
Management

($ millions) (unaudited) 

IG Wealth
Management

Investment
Planning
Counsel

Total

Mackenzie

IGM

Financial

 

For the month ended November 30, 2020

Net flows 

147.1

126.0

274.3

953.0

1,145.9(4)








Mutual fund net sales

(24.2)

(16.1)

(40.3)

733.3(1)

693.0

ETF net creations(2)

-

-

-

162.0

162.0

Investment fund net sales

(24.2)

(16.1)

(40.3)

895.3

855.0

Institutional SMA net sales

-

-

-

57.7(3)

57.7

Managed asset net sales

(24.2)

(16.1)

(40.3)

953.0

912.7









Other dealer net flows

171.3

142.1

314.6

-

233.2(4)








Gross flows






Mutual fund gross sales

893.6

58.6

952.2

1,995.9

2,948.1

Dealer gross inflows

981.6

548.7

1,530.3

-

1,530.3

Table 2 - Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited)

November
2020

October
2020

November
2019

% Change
Last
Month

% Change
YOY

Wealth Management




IG Wealth Management




Assets under management

96,229

91,004

92,967

5.7%

3.5%

Other assets under advisement

5,227

4,805

3,911

8.8%

33.6%

Assets under advisement

101,456

95,809

96,878

5.9%

4.7%

IPC




Assets under management

5,292

5,033

5,456

5.1%

(3.0%)

Other assets under advisement

23,453

21,980

22,219

6.7%

5.6%

Assets under advisement

28,745

27,013

27,675

6.4%

3.9%

Total




Assets under management

101,521

96,037

98,423

5.7%

3.1%

Other assets under advisement

28,672

26,777

26,122

7.1%

9.8%

Assets under advisement

130,193

122,814

124,545

6.0%

4.5%






Asset management




Mackenzie




Mutual funds

66,826

62,494

60,676

6.9%

10.1%

ETFs

3,619

3,356

2,286

7.8%

58.3%

Investment funds

70,445

65,850

62,962

7.0%

11.9%

Institutional SMA(5)

8,051

7,479

5,055

7.6%

59.3%

Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management)

78,496

73,329

68,017

7.0%

15.4%

Sub-advisory to Wealth Management

74,788

71,127

73,637

5.1%

1.6%

Total

153,284

144,456

141,654

6.1%

8.2%






ETF's distributed to third parties

3,619

3,356

2,286

7.8%

58.3%

ETF's held within IGM investment funds

4,596

4,238

2,034

8.4%

126.0%

Total ETFs

8,215

7,594

4,320

8.2%

90.2%






Consolidated




Assets under management

180,017

169,366

166,440

6.3%

8.2%

Other assets under advisement

25,226

23,597

23,093

6.9%

9.2%

Assets under management and advisement(6)

 

205,243

 

192,963

 

189,533

 

6.4%

 

8.3%







Preliminary average assets under management and advisement for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) 

Quarter to date 2020

Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management

94,165

Other assets under advisement

4,945

Assets under advisement

99,110

IPC

Assets under management

5,186

Other assets under advisement

22,372

Assets under advisement

27,558

Total

Assets under management

99,351

Other assets under advisement(5)

27,310

Assets under advisement

126,661


Asset management

Mackenzie

Mutual funds

64,862

ETFs

3,443

Investment funds

68,305

Institutional SMA

7,733

Total

76,038

Sub-advisory to Wealth Management

72,927

Total

148,965


ETFs distributed to third parties

3,443

ETFs held within IGM investment funds

4,319

Total ETFs

7,762


Consolidated

Assets under management

175,389

Other assets under advisement

24,061

Assets under management and advisement(7)

199,450


1

During November 2020, an institutional investor which includes Mackenzie mutual funds in its investment offerings made fund allocation changes which resulted in gross sales of $625 million, redemptions of $420 million and net sales of $205 million.

2

ETF net creations excludes $168.9 million in ETF net creations to Mackenzie, IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel mutual funds.

3

Excludes net flows relating to sub-advisory mandates to the Wealth Management segment.

4

$81.4 million in Mackenzie investment fund net flows through the Wealth Management segment have been eliminated on consolidation.

5

Excludes sub-advisory to Wealth Management segment.

6

Within total assets under management and advisement, $3.4 billion in Mackenzie investment funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation at November 30, 2020. ($3.2 billion at October 31, 2020 and $3.0 billion at November 30, 2019)

7

Within average total assets under management and advisement, $3.2 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation.

Glossary of Terms

Mutual fund gross sales, net sales and assets under management reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including  separately managed account programs.

"ETF's" represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors through separately managed accounts.

"Other dealer net flows" and "other assets under advisement" represents financial savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products."

"Assets under advisement" represents all savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies.

"Net flows" represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

"Wealth Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

"Asset Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $205 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

