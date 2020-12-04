IGM Financial Inc. Announces November 2020 Record High Net Flows and Assets Under Management & Advisement

WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) IGM Financial today reported preliminary total consolidated net flows of $1.1 billion during November 2020 as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $205.2 billion at November 30, 2020, compared with $193.0 billion at October 31, 2020 and $189.5 billion at November 30, 2019. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.

NOVEMBER HIGHLIGHTS

IGM Financial - Record high assets under management and advisement of $205.2 billion , up 6.4% in the month and 8.3% in last year. Milestone of $200 billion exceeded for first time. Record high net flows of $1.1 billion .

- Record high assets under management and advisement of , up 6.4% in the month and 8.3% in last year. Milestone of exceeded for first time. Record high net flows of . IG Wealth Management –Record high assets under advisement of $101.5 billion , up 5.9% in the month and 4.7% in last year. Milestone of $100 billion exceeded for first time. Record high net client flows of $147.1 million .

–Record high assets under advisement of , up 5.9% in the month and 4.7% in last year. Milestone of exceeded for first time. Record high net client flows of . Mackenzie – Record high levels of assets under management of $153.3 billion , up 6.1% in the month and 8.2% in last year. Record high overall net sales of $953.0 million and investment fund net sales of $895.3 million .

Wealth Management net client flows were $274.3 million during November 2020 compared to net client flows of ($54.4) million in November 2019. Wealth Management assets under advisement were $130.2 billion at November 30, 2020, compared with $122.8 billion at October 31, 2020 and $124.5 billion at November 30, 2019. IG Wealth Management net client flows are $147.1 million compared to ($94.4) million in November 2019. IG Wealth Management assets under advisement were $101.5 billion at November 30, 2020, compared with $95.8 billion at October 31, 2020 and $96.9 billion at November 30, 2019. Investment Planning Counsel net client flows are $126.0 million compared to $39.7 million in November 2019. Investment Planning Counsel net assets under advisement were $28.7 billion at November 30, 2020, compared with $27.0 billion at October 31, 2020 and $27.7 billion at November 30, 2019.

Asset Management reported net flows of $953.0 million in November 2020 compared to net flows of $66.7 million in November 2019. Within the Asset Management segment, assets under management were $153.3 billion at November 30, 2020, compared with $144.5 billion at October 31, 2020 and $141.7 billion at November 30, 2019.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows



Wealth Management

Asset

Management

($ millions) (unaudited) IG Wealth

Management Investment

Planning

Counsel Total

Mackenzie IGM Financial For the month ended November 30, 2020 Net flows 147.1 126.0 274.3

953.0 1,145.9(4)















Mutual fund net sales (24.2) (16.1) (40.3)

733.3(1) 693.0

ETF net creations(2) - - -

162.0 162.0

Investment fund net sales (24.2) (16.1) (40.3)

895.3 855.0

Institutional SMA net sales - - -

57.7(3) 57.7

Managed asset net sales (24.2) (16.1) (40.3)

953.0 912.7

















Other dealer net flows 171.3 142.1 314.6

- 233.2(4)















Gross flows













Mutual fund gross sales 893.6 58.6 952.2

1,995.9 2,948.1

Dealer gross inflows 981.6 548.7 1,530.3

- 1,530.3

Table 2 - Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) November

2020 October

2020 November

2019 % Change

Last

Month % Change

YOY Wealth Management









IG Wealth Management









Assets under management 96,229 91,004 92,967 5.7% 3.5% Other assets under advisement 5,227 4,805 3,911 8.8% 33.6% Assets under advisement 101,456 95,809 96,878 5.9% 4.7% IPC









Assets under management 5,292 5,033 5,456 5.1% (3.0%) Other assets under advisement 23,453 21,980 22,219 6.7% 5.6% Assets under advisement 28,745 27,013 27,675 6.4% 3.9% Total









Assets under management 101,521 96,037 98,423 5.7% 3.1% Other assets under advisement 28,672 26,777 26,122 7.1% 9.8% Assets under advisement 130,193 122,814 124,545 6.0% 4.5%











Asset management









Mackenzie









Mutual funds 66,826 62,494 60,676 6.9% 10.1% ETFs 3,619 3,356 2,286 7.8% 58.3% Investment funds 70,445 65,850 62,962 7.0% 11.9% Institutional SMA(5) 8,051 7,479 5,055 7.6% 59.3% Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management) 78,496 73,329 68,017 7.0% 15.4% Sub-advisory to Wealth Management 74,788 71,127 73,637 5.1% 1.6% Total 153,284 144,456 141,654 6.1% 8.2%











ETF's distributed to third parties 3,619 3,356 2,286 7.8% 58.3% ETF's held within IGM investment funds 4,596 4,238 2,034 8.4% 126.0% Total ETFs 8,215 7,594 4,320 8.2% 90.2%











Consolidated









Assets under management 180,017 169,366 166,440 6.3% 8.2% Other assets under advisement 25,226 23,597 23,093 6.9% 9.2% Assets under management and advisement(6) 205,243 192,963 189,533 6.4% 8.3%















Preliminary average assets under management and advisement for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) Quarter to date 2020 Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management 94,165 Other assets under advisement 4,945 Assets under advisement 99,110 IPC

Assets under management 5,186 Other assets under advisement 22,372 Assets under advisement 27,558 Total

Assets under management 99,351 Other assets under advisement(5) 27,310 Assets under advisement 126,661



Asset management

Mackenzie

Mutual funds 64,862 ETFs 3,443 Investment funds 68,305 Institutional SMA 7,733 Total 76,038 Sub-advisory to Wealth Management 72,927 Total 148,965



ETFs distributed to third parties 3,443 ETFs held within IGM investment funds 4,319 Total ETFs 7,762



Consolidated

Assets under management 175,389 Other assets under advisement 24,061 Assets under management and advisement(7) 199,450





1 During November 2020, an institutional investor which includes Mackenzie mutual funds in its investment offerings made fund allocation changes which resulted in gross sales of $625 million, redemptions of $420 million and net sales of $205 million. 2 ETF net creations excludes $168.9 million in ETF net creations to Mackenzie, IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel mutual funds. 3 Excludes net flows relating to sub-advisory mandates to the Wealth Management segment. 4 $81.4 million in Mackenzie investment fund net flows through the Wealth Management segment have been eliminated on consolidation. 5 Excludes sub-advisory to Wealth Management segment. 6 Within total assets under management and advisement, $3.4 billion in Mackenzie investment funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation at November 30, 2020. ($3.2 billion at October 31, 2020 and $3.0 billion at November 30, 2019) 7 Within average total assets under management and advisement, $3.2 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation.

Glossary of Terms

Mutual fund gross sales, net sales and assets under management reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

"ETF's" represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors through separately managed accounts.

"Other dealer net flows" and "other assets under advisement" represents financial savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products."

"Assets under advisement" represents all savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies.

"Net flows" represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

"Wealth Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

"Asset Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $205 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

