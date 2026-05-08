WINNIPEG, MB, May 8, 2026 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders earlier today. All of the nominees for election as directors listed in its management proxy circular dated February 24, 2026 were elected by a majority of the votes cast by ballot or represented by proxy at the meeting.

The results of the vote by ballot are set out below.

Name of Nominee Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Marc Bibeau 201,101,552 98.93 % 2,165,807 1.07 % Andra Bolotin 203,121,061 99.93 % 146,275 0.07 % Betsey Chung 203,124,216 99.93 % 143,143 0.07 % Marcel Coutu 201,238,018 99.00 % 2,029,341 1.00 % André Desmarais 192,090,548 94.50 % 11,176,809 5.50 % Paul Desmarais, Jr. 191,099,354 94.01 % 12,168,003 5.99 % Gary Doer 197,061,227 96.95 % 6,206,129 3.05 % Claude Généreux 194,861,435 95.86 % 8,405,922 4.14 % Sharon Hodgson 202,641,671 99.69 % 625,688 0.31 % Jake Lawrence 201,560,934 99.16 % 1,706,425 0.84 % Sharon MacLeod 202,722,079 99.73 % 545,280 0.27 % Susan J. McArthur 198,164,809 97.49 % 5,102,548 2.51 % Damon Murchison 201,136,635 98.95 % 2,130,724 1.05 % R. Jeffrey Orr 190,472,009 93.71 % 12,795,348 6.29 % James O'Sullivan 201,575,227 99.17 % 1,692,132 0.83 % Beth Wilson 198,153,216 97.48 % 5,114,141 2.52 %

About IGM Financial Inc.

IGM Financial Inc. ("IGM", TSX: IGM) is a leading Canadian diversified wealth and asset management organization with approximately $326 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of April 30, 2026. The company is committed to bettering the lives of Canadians by better planning and managing their money. To achieve this, IGM provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help approximately two million Canadians meet their financial goals. IGM's activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments and are complimented by strategic positions in wealth managers Rockefeller Capital Management and Wealthsimple and asset managers ChinaAMC and Northleaf Capital. These strengthen IGM's capabilities, reach and diversification. IGM is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. For more information, visit igmfinancial.com.

SOURCE IGM Financial Inc.

For more information contact: Media Relations: Nini Krishnappa, 647-828-2553, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Kyle Martens, 204-777-4888, [email protected]