IGM Financial Inc. Announces Election of Directors Français

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IGM Financial Inc.

May 08, 2026, 13:12 ET

WINNIPEG, MB, May 8, 2026 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders earlier today. All of the nominees for election as directors listed in its management proxy circular dated February 24, 2026 were elected by a majority of the votes cast by ballot or represented by proxy at the meeting.

The results of the vote by ballot are set out below.

Name of Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

Marc Bibeau

201,101,552

98.93 %

2,165,807

1.07 %

Andra Bolotin

203,121,061

99.93 %

146,275

0.07 %

Betsey Chung

203,124,216

99.93 %

143,143

0.07 %

Marcel Coutu

201,238,018

99.00 %

2,029,341

1.00 %

André Desmarais

192,090,548

94.50 %

11,176,809

5.50 %

Paul Desmarais, Jr.

191,099,354

94.01 %

12,168,003

5.99 %

Gary Doer

197,061,227

96.95 %

6,206,129

3.05 %

Claude Généreux

194,861,435

95.86 %

8,405,922

4.14 %

Sharon Hodgson

202,641,671

99.69 %

625,688

0.31 %

Jake Lawrence

201,560,934

99.16 %

1,706,425

0.84 %

Sharon MacLeod

202,722,079

99.73 %

545,280

0.27 %

Susan J. McArthur

198,164,809

97.49 %

5,102,548

2.51 %

Damon Murchison

201,136,635

98.95 %

2,130,724

1.05 %

R. Jeffrey Orr

190,472,009

93.71 %

12,795,348

6.29 %

James O'Sullivan

201,575,227

99.17 %

1,692,132

0.83 %

Beth Wilson

198,153,216

97.48 %

5,114,141

2.52 %

About IGM Financial Inc.
IGM Financial Inc. ("IGM", TSX: IGM) is a leading Canadian diversified wealth and asset management organization with approximately $326 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of April 30, 2026. The company is committed to bettering the lives of Canadians by better planning and managing their money. To achieve this, IGM provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help approximately two million Canadians meet their financial goals. IGM's activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments and are complimented by strategic positions in wealth managers Rockefeller Capital Management and Wealthsimple and asset managers ChinaAMC and Northleaf Capital. These strengthen IGM's capabilities, reach and diversification. IGM is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. For more information, visit igmfinancial.com.

SOURCE IGM Financial Inc.

For more information contact: Media Relations: Nini Krishnappa, 647-828-2553, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Kyle Martens, 204-777-4888, [email protected]

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IGM Financial Inc.