IGM Financial Inc. Announces July 2019 Investment Fund Sales and Total Assets Under Management

WINNIPEG, Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total investment fund net new money of $315.2 million as shown in Table 1. Investment fund assets under management were $157.2 billion at July 31, 2019, compared with $156.3 billion at June 30, 2019 and $154.0 billion at July 31, 2018. Total assets under management were $162.2 billion at July 31, 2019, compared with $162.3 billion at June 30, 2019 and $160.4 billion at July 31, 2018. Assets under management are shown in Table 2.

Table 1 - Net New Money Month ended July 31, 2019

($millions) (unaudited) IG Wealth

Management Mackenzie Investment

Planning

Counsel3 Intercompany

Eliminations1 IGM

Financial











Mutual Funds









Gross Sales $771.1 $830.0 $53.0

$1,654.1 Net New Money $17.4 $146.5 ($16.4)

$147.5











ETFs









Net New Money

$344.0



$344.0











Inter-product Eliminations

($138.8)2

($37.5) ($176.3)











Consolidated









Net New Money $17.4 $351.7 ($16.4) ($37.5) $315.2













1 Consolidated results eliminate double counting where business is reflected in multiple segments and excludes $37.5 million in net new money by IG Wealth Management and IPC mutual fund investments in ETFs. 2 $138.8 million of net new money in ETFs by Mackenzie mutual funds. 3 Preliminary Counsel mutual funds net new money do not include sales/redemptions in the IPC Private Wealth program. IPC Private Wealth program flows are included in figures presented in MD&A.

*Mutual Fund Net New Money is defined as Gross Sales less Gross Redemptions and is consistent with the terminology used in the Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) issued by IGM Financial.



Table 2 - Assets under Management ($billions) (unaudited) July 2019 June 2019 July 2018 % Change

Last Month % Change

YOY











IGM Financial Total Assets under Management4 $162.16 $162.33 $160.39 (0.1) 1.1











IGM Financial Investment Funds Assets under Management4 $157.18 $156.30 $153.95 0.6 2.1











IG Wealth Management









Mutual Funds $90.56 $90.18 $89.57 0.4 1.1 Total IG Wealth Management $90.56 $90.18 $89.57 0.4 1.1











Mackenzie









Mutual Funds $59.21 $58.86 $57.39 0.6 3.2 ETFs $3.81 $3.45 $2.78 10.4 37.1 Inter-product Eliminations5 ($1.07) ($0.92) ($0.82) 16.3 30.5 Investment Funds $61.95 $61.39 $59.35 0.9 4.4 Sub-advisory, institutional and

other6 $6.15 $7.22 $8.05 (14.8) (23.6) Total Mackenzie $68.10 $68.61 $67.40 (0.7) 1.0























Investment Planning Counsel7 $5.38 $5.40 $5.60 (0.4) (3.9)













4 Mackenzie sub-advisory mandates to Investment Planning Counsel mutual funds and investment in Mackenzie investment funds by mutual funds managed by IG Wealth Management or Investment Planning Counsel are reported within Mackenzie's results and are eliminated within IGM Financial consolidated results:

- Amounts eliminated within IGM Financial consolidated total assets were $1.9 billion at July 31, 2019 ($1.9 billion at June 30, 2019 and $2.2 billion at July 31, 2018).

- Amounts eliminated within IGM Financial consolidated investment fund assets were $709.4 million at July 31, 2019 ($665.8 million at June 30, 2019, $567.1 million at July 31, 2018). 5 Mackenzie mutual fund investment in ETFs of $1.1 billion as at July 31, 2019 ($923.5 million as at June 30, 2019 and $821.3 million as at July 31, 2018). 6 MD Financial Management re-assigned sub-advisory responsibilities totaling $1.2 billion on mandates advised upon by Mackenzie. The pro forma impact on Mackenzie's pre-tax earnings from these mandate changes is not meaningful. 7 IPC's total assets under management includes Counsel Mutual Funds and the Private Wealth Program.

Preliminary average investment fund assets under management and average total assets under management for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management8

($billions) (unaudited) Quarter to Date



IGM Financial Total Average Assets under Management9 $162.73



IGM Financial Investment Funds Average Assets under Management9 $157.24



IG Wealth Management

Mutual Funds $90.71 Total IG Wealth Management $90.71



Mackenzie

Mutual Funds $59.24 ETFs $3.56 Inter-product Eliminations10 ($1.00) Investment Funds $61.80 Sub-advisory, institutional and other $6.68 Total Mackenzie $68.48







Investment Planning Counsel11 $5.41





8 Based on daily average investment fund assets and month-end average institutional, sub-advisory and other assets. 9 Mackenzie sub-advisory mandates to Investment Planning Counsel mutual funds and investment in Mackenzie investment funds by mutual funds managed by IG Wealth Management or Investment Planning Counsel are reported within Mackenzie's results and are eliminated within IGM Financial consolidated results:

- Amounts eliminated within IGM Financial consolidated total assets were $1.9 billion at July 31, 2019.

- Amounts eliminated within IGM Financial consolidated investment fund assets were $680.1 million at July 31, 2019. 10 Mackenzie mutual fund investment in ETFs of $995.7 million as at July 31, 2019. 11 IPC's total assets under management includes Counsel Mutual Funds and the Private Wealth Program.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $162 billion in total assets under management. The company's network of advisors provides a broad range of financial and investment planning services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel.

For further information: Media Relations: Nini Krishnappa, 416-355-2630, nini.krishnappa@igmfinancial.com; Investor Relations: Keith Potter, 204-956-8119, investor.relations@igmfinancial.com

