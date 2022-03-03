WINNIPEG, MB, March 3, 2022 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total consolidated net inflows of $1.3 billion during February 2022 as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $267.7 billion at February 28, 2022, compared with $270.7 billion at January 31, 2022 and $243.5 billion at February 28, 2021. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.

FEBRUARY HIGHLIGHTS

IGM Financial – Assets under management & advisement of $267.7 billion were down 1.1% in the month. Record high total net inflows of $1.3 billion were up from $1.2 billion in February 2021. Investment fund net sales of $1.0 billion were down from $1.1 billion in February 2021.

IG Wealth – Assets under advisement of $115.5 billion were down 1.1% in the month. Record high net inflows of $783 million were up from net inflows of $612 million in February 2021.

Mackenzie – Assets under management of $203.2 billion were down 1.1% in the month. Total net inflows of $409 million were down from net inflows of $584 million in February 2021. Investment fund net sales of $429 million were down from net sales of $788 million in February 2021. Retail mutual fund net sales of $312 million were second highest in history of the company.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows Please see www.igmfinancial.com for file with trended history.



Wealth Management

Asset

Management

($ millions) (unaudited) IG Wealth

Management Investment

Planning

Counsel Total

Mackenzie(2)(3) IGM Financial For the month ended February 28, 2022 Net flows





























Mutual fund net sales 593.8 8.4 602.2

307.9 910.1

ETF net creations - - -

121.4(1) 121.4

Investment fund net sales 593.8 8.4 602.2

429.3 1,031.5

Institutional SMA net sales - - -

(20.0) (20.0)

Managed asset net sales 593.8 8.4 602.2

409.3 1,011.5

Mackenzie Investment Fund net sales (3.1) 15.0 11.9(2)























IGM Product net sales 590.7 23.4 614.1























Other dealer net flows 192.0 62.3 254.4



254.4















Net flows 782.7 85.7 868.5

409.3 1,265.9(3)















Gross flows













Mutual fund gross sales 1,450.0 78.5 1,528.5

1,041.7 2,570.2

Dealer gross inflows 1,545.9 445.6 1,991.5



1,991.5

Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement ($ millions) (unaudited) February 2022 January 2022 % Change

Last Month Wealth Management













Assets under management 106,568 108,054 (1.4%) Other assets under advisement 8,980 8,788 2.2% Assets under advisement 115,548 116,842 (1.1%) IPC





Assets under management 5,264 5,366 (1.9%) Other assets under advisement 26,378 26,654 (1.0%) Assets under advisement 31,642 32,020 (1.2%) Total





Assets under management 111,832 113,420 (1.4%) Other assets under advisement 35,347 35,431 (0.2%) Assets under advisement 147,179 148,851 (1.1%)







Asset management





Mackenzie





Mutual funds 60,185 61,029 (1.4%) ETFs 5,905 5,772 2.3% Investment funds 66,090 66,801 (1.1%)







Institutional SMA 7,444 7,604 (2.1%) Sub-advisory to Canada Life 51,382 51,892 (1.0%) Total Institutional SMA 58,826 59,496 (1.1%) Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management) 124,916 126,297 (1.1%) Sub-advisory to Wealth Management 78,303 79,131 (1.0%) Total 203,219 205,428 (1.1%)







ETF's distributed to third parties 5,905 5,772 2.3% ETF's held within IGM managed products 7,009 7,172 (2.3%) Total ETFs 12,914 12,944 (0.2%)







Consolidated





Assets under management 236,748 239,717 (1.2%) Other assets under advisement 30,955 30,974 (0.1%) Assets under management and advisement(4) 267,703 270,691 (1.1%)

Preliminary average assets under management and advisement for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) Quarter to date 2022 Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management 108,069 Other assets under advisement 8,832 Assets under advisement 116,901 IPC

Assets under management 5,376 Other assets under advisement 26,832 Assets under advisement 32,208 Total

Assets under management 113,445 Other assets under advisement 35,654 Assets under advisement 149,099



Asset Management

Mackenzie

Mutual funds 61,044 ETFs 5,659 Investment funds 66,703 Institutional SMA 7,665 Sub-advisory to Canada Life 52,026 Total Institutional SMA 59,691



Total (ex sub-advisory to Wealth Management) 126,394 Sub-advisory to Wealth Management 79,543 Total 205,937



ETFs distributed to third parties 5,659 ETFs held within IGM managed products 7,135 Total ETFs 12,794



Consolidated

Assets under management 239,839 Other assets under advisement 31,175 Assets under management and advisement(5) 271,014





1 ETF net creations excludes $43.3 million in ETF net creations to IGM managed products. 2 Excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment. 3 $11.9 million in Mackenzie investment fund net flows through the Wealth Management segment have been eliminated on consolidation. 4 Within total assets under management and advisement, $4.4 billion in Mackenzie investment funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation at February 28, 2022. ($4.5 billion at January 31, 2022). 5 Within average total assets under management and advisement, $4.5 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Wealth Management segment eliminates on consolidation.

Glossary of Terms

Mutual fund gross sales, net sales and assets under management reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

"ETF's" represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors through separately managed accounts.

"Other dealer net flows" and "other assets under advisement" represents financial savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products."

"Assets under advisement" represents all savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies.

"Net flows" represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

"Wealth Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

"Asset Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $268 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

