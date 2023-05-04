TORONTO, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders earlier today. All of the nominees for election as directors listed in its management proxy circular dated February 17, 2023 were elected by a majority of the votes cast by ballot or represented by proxy at the meeting.

The results of the vote by ballot are set out below.

Name of Nominee Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Marc A. Bibeau 203,449,357 99.25 % 1,537,147 0.75 % Marcel R. Coutu 204,669,829 99.85 % 316,797 0.15 % André Desmarais 196,772,878 95.99 % 8,211,153 4.01 % Paul Desmarais, Jr. 173,713,526 84.75 % 31,269,705 15.25 % Gary Doer 201,191,972 98.15 % 3,792,059 1.85 % Susan Doniz 202,323,835 98.70 % 2,662,791 1.30 % Claude Généreux 198,887,406 97.02 % 6,099,220 2.98 % Sharon Hodgson 204,670,307 99.85 % 316,319 0.15 % Sharon MacLeod 204,593,771 99.81 % 392,855 0.19 % Susan J. McArthur 201,258,175 98.18 % 3,728,451 1.82 % John McCallum 196,397,138 95.81 % 8,586,893 4.19 % R. Jeffrey Orr 193,773,081 94.53 % 11,210,950 5.47 % James O'Sullivan 204,637,417 99.83 % 349,087 0.17 % Gregory D. Tretiak 203,637,119 99.34 % 1,346,912 0.66 % Beth Wilson 204,657,939 99.84 % 328,687 0.16 %

About IGM Financial Inc.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $263 billion in total assets under management and advisement at April 30, 2023. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

For further information: Media Relations: Nini Krishnappa, 416-355-2630, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Kyle Martens, 204-777-4888, [email protected]