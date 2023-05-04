IGM Financial Inc. Announces Election of Directors Français

IGM Financial Inc.

May 04, 2023, 13:05 ET

TORONTO, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders earlier today. All of the nominees for election as directors listed in its management proxy circular dated February 17, 2023 were elected by a majority of the votes cast by ballot or represented by proxy at the meeting.

The results of the vote by ballot are set out below.

Name of Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

Marc A. Bibeau

203,449,357

99.25 %

1,537,147

0.75 %

Marcel R. Coutu

204,669,829

99.85 %

316,797

0.15 %

André Desmarais

196,772,878

95.99 %

8,211,153

4.01 %

Paul Desmarais, Jr.

173,713,526

84.75 %

31,269,705

15.25 %

Gary Doer

201,191,972

98.15 %

3,792,059

1.85 %

Susan Doniz

202,323,835

98.70 %

2,662,791

1.30 %

Claude Généreux

198,887,406

97.02 %

6,099,220

2.98 %

Sharon Hodgson

204,670,307

99.85 %

316,319

0.15 %

Sharon MacLeod

204,593,771

99.81 %

392,855

0.19 %

Susan J. McArthur

201,258,175

98.18 %

3,728,451

1.82 %

John McCallum

196,397,138

95.81 %

8,586,893

4.19 %

R. Jeffrey Orr

193,773,081

94.53 %

11,210,950

5.47 %

James O'Sullivan

204,637,417

99.83 %

349,087

0.17 %

Gregory D. Tretiak

203,637,119

99.34 %

1,346,912

0.66 %

Beth Wilson

204,657,939

99.84 %

328,687

0.16 %
About IGM Financial Inc.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $263 billion in total assets under management and advisement at April 30, 2023. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

For further information: Media Relations: Nini Krishnappa, 416-355-2630, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Kyle Martens, 204-777-4888, [email protected]

