IGM Financial Inc. Announces Election of Directors Français

News provided by

IGM Financial Inc.

May 03, 2024, 13:12 ET

WINNIPEG, MB, May 3, 2024 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders earlier today. All of the nominees for election as directors listed in its management proxy circular dated February 23, 2024 were elected by a majority of the votes cast by ballot or represented by proxy at the meeting.

The results of the vote by ballot are set out below.

Name of Nominee

Votes For

% For  

Votes Against

% Against

Marc A. Bibeau

203,577,796

99.61 %

802,071

0.39 %

Marcel R. Coutu

204,038,254

99.83 %

341,613

0.17 %

André Desmarais

196,149,812

95.97 %

8,230,054

4.03 %

Paul Desmarais, Jr.     

194,164,249

95.00 %

10,215,617

5.00 %

Gary Doer

200,218,967

97.96 %

4,160,899

2.04 %

Susan Doniz

186,156,503

91.08 %

18,223,364

8.92 %

Claude Généreux

198,230,145

96.99 %

6,149,721

3.01 %

Sharon Hodgson

204,220,725

99.92 %

159,142

0.08 %

Jake Lawrence

203,276,831

99.46 %

1,103,036

0.54 %

Sharon MacLeod

204,172,702

99.90 %

207,165

0.10 %

Susan J. McArthur

200,268,584

97.99 %

4,111,282

2.01 %

John McCallum

197,594,142

96.68 %

6,785,725

3.32 %

R. Jeffrey Orr

187,863,097

91.92 %

16,505,448

8.08 %

James O'Sullivan

204,139,989

99.88 %

239,878

0.12 %

Beth Wilson

204,222,170

99.92 %

157,697

0.08 %

About IGM Financial Inc.
IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $252 billion in total assets under management and advisement at March 31, 2024. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

SOURCE IGM Financial Inc.

For further information: Media Relations: Nini Krishnappa, 416-355-2630, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Kyle Martens, 204-777-4888, [email protected]

Organization Profile

IGM Financial Inc.