WINNIPEG, MB, May 3, 2024 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders earlier today. All of the nominees for election as directors listed in its management proxy circular dated February 23, 2024 were elected by a majority of the votes cast by ballot or represented by proxy at the meeting.

Name of Nominee Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Marc A. Bibeau 203,577,796 99.61 % 802,071 0.39 % Marcel R. Coutu 204,038,254 99.83 % 341,613 0.17 % André Desmarais 196,149,812 95.97 % 8,230,054 4.03 % Paul Desmarais, Jr. 194,164,249 95.00 % 10,215,617 5.00 % Gary Doer 200,218,967 97.96 % 4,160,899 2.04 % Susan Doniz 186,156,503 91.08 % 18,223,364 8.92 % Claude Généreux 198,230,145 96.99 % 6,149,721 3.01 % Sharon Hodgson 204,220,725 99.92 % 159,142 0.08 % Jake Lawrence 203,276,831 99.46 % 1,103,036 0.54 % Sharon MacLeod 204,172,702 99.90 % 207,165 0.10 % Susan J. McArthur 200,268,584 97.99 % 4,111,282 2.01 % John McCallum 197,594,142 96.68 % 6,785,725 3.32 % R. Jeffrey Orr 187,863,097 91.92 % 16,505,448 8.08 % James O'Sullivan 204,139,989 99.88 % 239,878 0.12 % Beth Wilson 204,222,170 99.92 % 157,697 0.08 %

About IGM Financial Inc.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $252 billion in total assets under management and advisement at March 31, 2024. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

