May 03, 2024, 13:12 ET
WINNIPEG, MB, May 3, 2024 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders earlier today. All of the nominees for election as directors listed in its management proxy circular dated February 23, 2024 were elected by a majority of the votes cast by ballot or represented by proxy at the meeting.
The results of the vote by ballot are set out below.
|
Name of Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Against
|
% Against
|
Marc A. Bibeau
|
203,577,796
|
99.61 %
|
802,071
|
0.39 %
|
Marcel R. Coutu
|
204,038,254
|
99.83 %
|
341,613
|
0.17 %
|
André Desmarais
|
196,149,812
|
95.97 %
|
8,230,054
|
4.03 %
|
Paul Desmarais, Jr.
|
194,164,249
|
95.00 %
|
10,215,617
|
5.00 %
|
Gary Doer
|
200,218,967
|
97.96 %
|
4,160,899
|
2.04 %
|
Susan Doniz
|
186,156,503
|
91.08 %
|
18,223,364
|
8.92 %
|
Claude Généreux
|
198,230,145
|
96.99 %
|
6,149,721
|
3.01 %
|
Sharon Hodgson
|
204,220,725
|
99.92 %
|
159,142
|
0.08 %
|
Jake Lawrence
|
203,276,831
|
99.46 %
|
1,103,036
|
0.54 %
|
Sharon MacLeod
|
204,172,702
|
99.90 %
|
207,165
|
0.10 %
|
Susan J. McArthur
|
200,268,584
|
97.99 %
|
4,111,282
|
2.01 %
|
John McCallum
|
197,594,142
|
96.68 %
|
6,785,725
|
3.32 %
|
R. Jeffrey Orr
|
187,863,097
|
91.92 %
|
16,505,448
|
8.08 %
|
James O'Sullivan
|
204,139,989
|
99.88 %
|
239,878
|
0.12 %
|
Beth Wilson
|
204,222,170
|
99.92 %
|
157,697
|
0.08 %
About IGM Financial Inc.
IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $252 billion in total assets under management and advisement at March 31, 2024. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.
For further information: Media Relations: Nini Krishnappa, 416-355-2630, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Kyle Martens, 204-777-4888, [email protected]
