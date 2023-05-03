IGM FINANCIAL INC. ANNOUNCES APRIL 2023 ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT & ADVISEMENT AND NET FLOWS

WINNIPEG, MB, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total consolidated net outflows of $477 million during April 2023 as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management and advisement were $263.0 billion at April 30, 2023, compared with $260.4 billion at March 31, 2023, and $257.4 billion at April 30, 2022. Assets under management and advisement are shown in Table 2.

APRIL HIGHLIGHTS

IGM Financial – Assets under management & advisement of $263.0 billion were up 1.0% in the month. Total net outflows were $477 million compared to net outflows of $111 million in April 2022. Investment fund net redemptions were $327 million compared to net redemptions of $85 million in April 2022.

IG Wealth Management – Assets under advisement of $117.3 billion were up 1.2% in the month. Total net outflows were $252 million compared to net inflows of $42 million in April 2022.

Mackenzie – Assets under management of $195.7 billion were up 1.0% in the month. Total net redemptions were $245 million compared to net redemptions of $61 million in April 2022. Investment fund net redemptions were $88 million compared to net redemptions of $50 million in April 2022.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows Please see www.igmfinancial.com for file with trended history.



Wealth Management

Asset

Management

($ millions) (unaudited) IG Wealth

Management Investment

Planning

Counsel Total

Mackenzie IGM Financial For the month ended April 30, 2023 Net flows





























Mutual fund net sales (232.7) (6.1) (238.8)

(150.4) (389.2)

ETF net creations - - -

62.2 (1) 62.2

Investment fund net sales(4) (232.7) (6.1) (238.8)

(88.2) (327.0)

Institutional SMA net sales - - -

(157.2) (2) (157.2)

Managed asset net sales (232.7) (6.1) (238.8)

(245.4) (484.2)

Mackenzie Investment fund net sales

1.7 1.7 (3)























IGM Product net sales (232.7) (4.4) (237.1)























Other net flows (18.9) 25.7 7.4



7.4















Net flows (251.6) 21.3 (229.7)

(245.4) (476.8) (3)















Gross flows













Mutual fund gross sales 718.4 82.0 800.4

518.2 1,318.6

Dealer gross inflows 772.9 315.6 1,088.5



1,088.5

Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement(4) ($ millions) (unaudited) April 2023 March 2023 % Change

Last Month Wealth Management





IG Wealth Management





Assets under management 105,424 104,069 1.3 % Other assets under advisement 11,860 11,804 0.5 % Assets under advisement 117,284 115,873 1.2 % Investment Planning Counsel





Assets under management 4,894 4,834 1.2 % Other assets under advisement 26,275 26,092 0.7 % Assets under advisement 31,169 30,926 0.8 % Total





Assets under management 110,318 108,903 1.3 % Other assets under advisement 38,128 37,889 0.6 % Assets under advisement 148,446 146,792 1.1 %







Asset management





Mackenzie





Mutual funds 56,897 56,490 0.7 % ETFs 5,208 5,086 2.4 % Investment funds 62,105 61,576 0.9 %







Institutional SMA 6,798 6,826 (0.4 %) Sub-advisory to Canada Life 49,044 48,582 1.0 % Total Institutional SMA 55,842 55,408 0.8 % Total third party assets under management 117,947 116,984 0.8 % Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management 77,739 76,785 1.2 % Total 195,686 193,769 1.0 %







ETF's distributed to third parties 5,208 5,086 2.4 % ETF's held within IGM managed products 7,933 7,764 2.2 % Total ETFs 13,141 12,850 2.3 %







Consolidated





Assets under management 228,265 225,887 1.1 % Other assets under advisement 34,767 34,561 0.6 % Assets under management and advisement(5) 263,032 260,448 1.0 %

Table 2a – Reclass Assets under Management and Advisement(4) ($ millions) (unaudited) March 2023 Reclass 2023 March 2023 Wealth Management





IG Wealth Management





Assets under management 103,144 925 104,069 Other assets under advisement 12,729 (925) 11,804 Assets under advisement 115,873 - 115,873 Investment Planning Counsel





Assets under management 4,834

4,834 Other assets under advisement 26,092

26,092 Assets under advisement 30,926

30,926 Total





Assets under management 107,978 925 108,903 Other assets under advisement 38,814 (925) 37,889 Assets under advisement 146,792 - 146,792







Asset management





Mackenzie





Investment funds 62,501 (925) 61,576







Institutional SMA 6,826

6,826 Sub-advisory to Canada Life 48,582

48,582 Total Institutional SMA 55,408

55,408 Total third party assets under management 117,909 (925) 116,984 Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management 75,860 925 76,785 Total 193,769 - 193,769 Consolidated





Assets under management 225,887

225,887 Other assets under advisement 34,561

34,561 Assets under management and advisement(5) 206,448

260,448



Preliminary average assets under management and advisement for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) Quarter to date 2023 Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management 104,618 Other assets under advisement 11,819 Assets under advisement 116,437 Investment Planning Counsel

Assets under management 4,841 Other assets under advisement 26,207 Assets under advisement 31,048 Total

Assets under management 109,459 Other assets under advisement 38,019 Assets under advisement 147,478



Asset Management

Mackenzie

Mutual funds 56,576 ETFs 5,130 Investment funds 61,706 Institutional SMA 6,811 Sub-advisory to Canada Life 48,813 Total Institutional SMA 55,624



Total third party assets under management 117,330 Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management 77,179 Total 194,509



ETFs distributed to third parties 5,130 ETFs held within IGM managed products 7,837 Total ETFs 12,967



Consolidated

Assets under management 226,789 Other assets under advisement 34,674 Assets under management and advisement(6) 261,463

1 ETF net creations excludes $74.1 million in ETF net creations to IGM managed products and $3.8 million in investment fund flows through the IG Wealth Management (IGWM) segment. 2 Excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment. 3 $1.7 million in Mackenzie investment fund net flows through Investment Planning Counsel have been eliminated on consolidation. 4 Effective January 2023, Mackenzie investment fund products sold through IG Wealth Management (IGWM) are reported within IGWM assets under management and Mackenzie Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management. Prior to January 2023, these assets were reported under IGWM other assets under administration and Mackenzie Investment Funds. These assets are eliminated on consolidation. 5 Within total assets under management and advisement, $3.4 billion in Mackenzie investment funds distributed through the Investment Planning Counsel segment eliminates on consolidation at April 30, 2023. ($3.3 billion at March 31, 2023). 6 Within average total assets under management and advisement, $3.3 billion in Mackenzie mutual funds distributed through the Investment Planning Counsel segment eliminates on consolidation.



Glossary of Terms

Mutual fund gross sales, net sales and assets under management reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

"ETF's" represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors through separately managed accounts.

"Other dealer net flows" and "other assets under advisement" represents financial savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products."

"Assets under advisement" represents all savings products held within client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies.

"Net flows" represents the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management operating companies and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

"Wealth Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households. This segment includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel. These firms are retail distribution organizations who serve Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

"Asset Management" – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $263 billion in total assets under management and advisement. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

