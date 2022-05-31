The IG Climate Action Portfolios are a suite of four global diversified managed investment solutions that provide clients with ways to support the world's transition to net-zero emissions and take advantage of the growth opportunities therein. They are constructed to provide exposure to a number of climate-related approaches that stand to benefit the planet and to deliver a variety of outcomes, from protecting capital and providing income, to providing long-term capital appreciation.

Through the deal with Carbon Streaming, the Portfolios' estimated emissions will be compensated for by the purchase and retirement of carbon credits, which improves the environmental impact of the Portfolios1. For the Portfolios' first year, carbon credits have been purchased and retired from the world-renowned Rimba Raya Biodiversity Reserve ("Rimba Raya").

"Teaming up with IG, one of Canada's leading wealth management firms, on this initiative is an exciting and vital innovation we are proud to facilitate for Canadian investors." said Justin Cochrane, CEO, Carbon Streaming. "This collaboration delivers on two of our key strategic pillars, establishing partnerships for climate action and furthering global net-zero."

Rimba Raya is one of the largest peat swamp forest conservation projects in the world, preventing deforestation of lands previously gazetted for conversion to palm oil plantations. In addition to livelihood programs in local villages which advance UN Sustainable Development Goals, the project area is home to one of the few remaining wild populations of orangutans on earth.

"We are thrilled to work with Carbon Streaming to offer Canadians a truly impactful way to support climate action while planning for their financial future," said Damon Murchison, President and CEO, IG Wealth Management. "By leveraging Carbon Streaming's expertise, we are able to advance our goal of transitioning the IG Climate Action Portfolios to net-zero emissions and provide our clients with the opportunity to have a positive impact on our planet."

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming is a unique ESG principled company offering investors exposure to carbon credits, a key instrument used by both governments and corporations to achieve their carbon neutral and net-zero climate goals. Our business model is focused on acquiring, managing and growing a high-quality and diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly or indirectly, with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

The Company invests capital through carbon credit streaming arrangements with project developers and owners to accelerate the creation of carbon offset projects by bringing capital to projects that might not otherwise be developed. Many of these projects will have significant social and economic co-benefits in addition to their carbon reduction or removal potential.

The Company has executed carbon credit streaming agreements related to over 10 projects around the globe, including nature-based, biochar, clean cookstove and water filtration projects. Carbon Streaming intends to continue building and diversifying its high-quality portfolio of investments in the near term.

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of advisors located across Canada. In addition to an exclusive family of mutual funds and other investment vehicles, IG offers a wide range of other financial services. IG Wealth Management has $111.6 billion in assets under advisement as of April 30, 2022 and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $257.4 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of April 30, 2022.

Advisories

The references to third party websites and sources contained in this news release are provided for informational purposes and are not to be considered statements of IG Wealth Management or Carbon Streaming.

_______________________________________ 1 The amount of carbon credits to be acquired (and retired) by the underlying fund in which an IG Climate Action Portfolio invests is subject to the following maximum cost per annum, measured as a percentage of the net asset value of the applicable IG Climate Action Portfolio: Global Equity & Global Equity Balanced 0.08%, Global Neutral Balanced & Global Fixed Income Balanced 0.07%. The IG Climate Action Portfolios are managed by I.G. Investment Management, Ltd. Commissions, fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments. Read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

