WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - IG Wealth Management ("IG") today announced that its investment management team has received seven 2024 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards for investment performance across a range of equity and fixed income categories.

For more than three decades, the annual LSEG Lipper Fund Awards have highlighted funds and fund managers that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers based on an objective and proprietary quantitative methodology. These prestigious awards recognize a truly independent and uncompromised assessment of fund performance.

"It's an honour for IG to have so many of our funds recognized for their top performance by one of the industry's premiere global benchmarking organizations," said Damon Murchison, President and CEO, IG Wealth Management. "This is a testament to the efforts of our outstanding investment management team and our world-class sub-advisory partners. I'd like to thank them for their continued dedication to delivering an excellent investment experience that aims to enhance our clients overall financial well-being."

The following funds earned 2024 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards:

Award Category Fund Name Five-year performance (Global Equity Balanced) IG Mackenzie U.S. Dividend Registered Fund - SeriesF Ten-year performance (Global Fixed Income) IG Core Portfolio - Global Income SeriesF Ten-year performance (Global Infrastructure Equity) IG Mackenzie Global Infrastructure Fund - SeriesF Five-Year Performance (Natural Resources Equity) IG Mackenzie Global Resource Fund - SeriesF Three-Year Performance (Precious Metals Equity) IG Mackenzie Global Precious Metals Fund - SeriesF Five-Year Performance (Precious Metals Equity) IG Mackenzie Global Precious Metals Fund - SeriesF Three-Year Performance (Sector Equity) IG Mackenzie Global Science & Technology Fund - SeriesF







Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.



IG Mackenzie U.S. Dividend Registered Fund (Series F) was awarded the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2024 Winner for Global Equity Balanced Over Five Years, out of 158 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended September 30, 2024 is as follows: 25.97% (1 year), 9.54% (3 years), 11.53% (5 years), and 9.16% (since inception in January 2015).



IG Core Portfolio (Income Series F) was awarded the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2024 Winner for Global Fixed Income Over Ten Years, out of 25 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended September 30, 2024 is as follows: 8.75% (1 year), 2.13% (3 years), 2.33% (5 years), 2.56% (10 years) and 2.68% (since inception in July 2013).



IG Mackenzie Global Infrastructure Fund (Series F) for Global Infrastructure Equity over Five Years, out of 11 funds Performance for the fund for the period ended September 30, 2024 is as follows: 27.35% (1 year), 9.69% (3 years), 7.91% (5 years), 8.95% (10 years) and 9.54% (since inception in July 2013).



IG Mackenzie Global Resource Fund (Series F) was awarded the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2024 Winner for Natural Resources Equity over Five Years, out of 20 funds Performance for the fund for the period ended September 30, 2024 is as follows: 13.74% (1 year), 15.07% (3 years), 20.14% (5 years), 4.76% (10 years) and 4.45% (since inception in July 2013).



IG Mackenzie Global Precious Metals Fund (Series F) was awarded the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2024 Winner for Precious Metals Equity Fund Over Three Years and Over Five Years, out of 11 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended September 30, 2024 is as follows: 57.32% (1 year), 15.31% (3 years), 15.72% (5 years), 14.01% (10 years) and 13.21% (since inception in July 2013).



IG Mackenzie Global Science & Technology Fun (Series F) was awarded the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2024 Winner for Sector Equity over Five Years, out of 20 funds Performance for the fund for the period ended September 30, 2024 is as follows: 45.24% (1 year), 17.55% (3 years), 21.34% (5 years), 19.34% (10 years) and 19.66% (since inception in July 2013).

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management ("IG") is a Canadian leader in delivering financial planning with approximately $136.4 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2024. For more than 95 years, IG has been focused on improving the financial well-being of Canadians so they can confidently embrace all of life's possibilities. Through a network of advisors located across the country, IG provides approximately one million clients with personalized advice, comprehensive financial planning, insurance and mortgage services and professionally managed investment solutions. IG is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $264 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of September 30, 2024. For more information, visit ig.ca

About LSEG Lipper Awards

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is an objective, quantitative, risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data used to calculate the awards, their accuracy is not guaranteed.

