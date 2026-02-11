WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 11, 2026 /CNW/ - IG Wealth Management ("IG") today announced a series of proposed changes that are intended to simplify its investment lineup, reduce duplication, enhance efficiency and ensure clients continue to have access to investment solutions that reflect evolving needs. They include multiple fund mergers and one fund termination.

The proposed mergers are designed to transition investors into funds with similar investment objectives and risk profiles, while providing greater scale and efficiency that can enhance long‑term performance potential. Of the eight proposed mergers, two are subject to investor approval and six do not require a vote. In addition, IG intends to terminate one private pool, IG PanAgora Risk Parity Private Pool. All costs associated with the proposed changes will be borne by IG.

"We regularly review our investment offerings to ensure our advisors continue to deliver strong outcomes for clients," said Florence Narine, Head of Investment Solutions, IG Wealth Management. "The proposed fund mergers are designed to make our investment lineup easier to navigate, eliminate unnecessary overlap, and ensure clients have access to solutions that support their long‑term financial goals."

Investors of record as of February 13, 2026, will receive an information circular and be asked to vote on two of the proposed mergers at a special meeting to be held on April 7, 2026. If approved, the mergers are expected to occur on or about April 17, 2026.

Mergers To Be Voted on April 7, 2026:

Existing Fund (Merging Fund) To Be Merged Into (Continuing Fund) IG Beutel Goodman Canadian Equity Fund IG Mackenzie North American Equity Fund IG Mackenzie Global Core Plus Bond Fund IG Core Portfolio – Global Income

No investor action is required for the remaining six mergers. Investors will receive at least 60 days' notice with details regarding the mergers. The mergers are expected to occur on or about April 17, 2026.

Mergers Not Requiring a Vote:

Existing Fund (Merging Fund) To Be Merged Into (Continuing Fund) IG Beutel Goodman Canadian Balanced Fund IG Mackenzie Mutual of Canada IG Cornerstone Portfolio IG Core Portfolio - Income IG JPMorgan Emerging Markets Fund IG JPMorgan Emerging Markets Fund II IG Mackenzie Canadian Small Cap Fund II IG Mackenzie Canadian Small Cap Fund IG Mackenzie Ivy European Fund IG Mackenzie European Equity Fund IG Mackenzie U.S. Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund II IG Mackenzie U.S. Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund

The IG Independent Review Committee has reviewed the proposed mergers and determined that, if implemented, they would achieve a fair and reasonable result for the funds.

In addition, IG Wealth Management intends to terminate the IG PanAgora Risk Parity Private Pool as part of its ongoing review of its investment offerings and in response to evolving investor demand. Investors will receive at least 60 days' notice and proactive communication to ensure a smooth transition. This termination will take place on or about April 17, 2026.

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management ("IG") is a Canadian leader in delivering financial planning with approximately $163 billion in assets under advisement as of January 31, 2026. For more than 95 years, IG has been focused on improving the financial well-being of Canadians so they can confidently embrace all of life's possibilities. Through a network of advisors located across the country, IG provides approximately one million clients with personalized advice, comprehensive financial planning, insurance and mortgage services and professionally managed investment solutions. IG is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $316 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of January 31, 2026. For more information, visit ig.ca.

