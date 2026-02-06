WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - IG Wealth Management ("IG") today announced that 12 of its investment solutions have been recognized with 2025 Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards. The awards are presented annually to Canadian investment funds that achieve consistently high FundGrade scores throughout the previous calendar year.

"We're honoured and proud that a number of IG solutions were recognized by Fundata for their 2025 performance," said Damon Murchison, President and CEO, IG Wealth Management. "I'd like to thank and congratulate IG's investment team along with our network of leading global sub-advisory partners. These awards reinforce our ongoing commitment to delivering innovative investment solutions that provide strong performance and help our clients' reach their financial goals."

The following IG solutions were recognized by Fundata for their outstanding investment performance in 2025:

INVESTMENT SOLUTION CATEGORY IG Mackenzie Pacific International Fund Asia Pacific ex-Japan Equity IG Mackenzie Global Financial Services Fund Financial Services Equity IG Mackenzie Global Resource Fund II Natural Resources Equity iProfile Active Allocation Private Pool III Tactical Balanced iProfile ETF Private Pool Global Equity iProfile U.S. Equity Private Pool U.S. Equity iProfile Emerging Markets Private Pool Emerging Markets Equity IG/CL Mutual of Canada GIF Canadian Equity Balanced IG BlackRock International Equity Fund International Equity IG Target Education 2030 Portfolio 2030 Target Date Portfolio IG Target Education 2035 Portfolio 2035 Target Date Portfolio IG Target Education 2040 Portfolio 2040 Target Date Portfolio

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management ("IG") is a Canadian leader in delivering financial planning with approximately $158 billion in assets under advisement as of December 31, 2025. For more than 95 years, IG has been focused on improving the financial well-being of Canadians so they can confidently embrace all of life's possibilities. Through a network of advisors located across the country, IG provides approximately one million clients with personalized advice, comprehensive financial planning, insurance and mortgage services and professionally managed investment solutions. IG is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $310 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of December 31, 2025. For more information, visit ig.ca.

About Fundata Canada Inc

Fundata Canada Inc. has been providing data aggregation and dissemination services to the Canadian media and financial marketplace since 1987. Fundata is a major provider in the distribution of fund and stock information in Canada.

About the Fundata FundGrade A+ Rating

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

IG Mackenzie Pacific International Fund was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards in the Asia Pacific ex-Japan Equity category out of a total of 5 funds. Performance of Series C for the period ended December 31, 2025 is as follows: 18.50 % (1 year), 12.80 % (3 years), 4.12 % (5 years) and 5.18 % (since inception, September 1990).

IG Mackenzie Global Financial Services Fund was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards in the Financial Services Equity category out of a total of 34 funds. Performance of Series C for the period ended December 31, 2025 is as follows: 23.58 % (1 year), 24.11 % (3 years), 18.92 (5 years) and 5.36 % (since inception, January 2001).

IG Mackenzie Global Resource Fund II was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards in the Natural Resources Equity category out of a total of 27 funds. Performance of Series C for the period ended December 31, 2025 is as follows: 44.52 % (1 year), 19.01 % (3 years), 23.58 % (5 years) and 5.00 % (since inception, July 1996).

iProfile Active Allocation Private Pool III was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards in the Tactical Balanced category out of a total of 51 funds. Performance of Series I for the period ended December 31, 2025 is as follows: 15.21 % (1 year), 6.35 % (3 years) and 7.52 % (since inception, March 2021).

iProfile ETF Private Pool was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards in the Global Equity category out of a total of 314 funds. Performance of Series I for the period ended December 31, 2025 is as follows: 26.65 % (1 year), 10.41 % (3 years) and 12.43 % (since inception, March 2021).

iProfile U.S. Equity Private Pool was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards in the U.S. Equity category out of a total of 256 funds. Performance of Series I for the period ended December 31, 2025 is as follows: 34.42 % (1 year), 13.69 % (3 years), 16.80 % (5 years), and 7.95 % (since inception, January 2001).

iProfile Emerging Markets Private Pool was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards in the Emerging Markets Equity category out of a total of 73 funds. Performance of Series I for the period ended December 31, 2025 is as follows: 4.88% (1 year), 0.64% (3 years), 1.71% (5 years), and 4.27% (since inception, January 2001).

IG/CL Mutual of Canada GIF was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards in the Canadian Equity Balanced category out of a total of 70 funds. Performance of 100/100 Series B for the period ended December 31, 2025 is as follows: 15.59% (1 year), 13.29% (3 years), 8.82% (5 years), and 4.17% (since inception, November 2009).

IG BlackRock International Equity Fund was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards in the International Equity category out of a total of 168 funds. Performance of Series F for the period ended December 31, 2025 is as follows: 24.78 % (1 year), 18.66 % (3 years), 11.31% (5 years), and 9.90 % (since inception, January 2020).

IG Target Education 2030 Portfolio was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards in the 2030 Target Date Portfolio category out of a total of 10 funds. Performance of Series F for the period ended December 31, 2025 is as follows: 10.35 % (1 year), and 11.19 % (since inception, January 2023).

IG Target Education 2035 Portfolio was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards in the 2035 Target Date Portfolio category out of a total of 7 funds. Performance of Series F for the period ended December 31, 2025 is as follows: 14.67 % (1 year), and 14.54 % (since inception, January 2023).

IG Target Education 2040 Portfolio was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2025 Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards in the 2040 Target Date Portfolio category out of a total of 6 funds. Performance of Series F for the period ended December 31, 2025 is as follows: 16.54 % (1 year), and 15.93 % (since inception, January 2023).

