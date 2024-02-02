WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - IG Wealth Management ("IG") today announced that 10 of its investment solutions have won 2023 Fundata FundGrade® A+ Awards. The awards are presented annually to Canadian investment funds that achieve consistently high FundGrade scores throughout the calendar year.

"We're proud to have so many of our funds recognized for their performance with these prestigious awards," said Damon Murchison, President and CEO, IG Wealth Management. "I would like to acknowledge our investment management team and global sub-advisory partners for this outstanding achievement. These awards reflect the team's ongoing commitment to delivering strong investment returns for our clients that help them reach their financial goals."

IG's investment solutions were recognized for investment excellence in the following categories:

INVESTMENT SOLUTION CATEGORY iProfile Emerging Markets Private Pool Emerging Markets Equity iProfile Fixed Income Private Pool Global Fixed Income iProfile Portfolio - Global Equity Balanced Global Equity Balanced iProfile Portfolio - Global Fixed Income Balanced Global Fixed Income Balanced iProfile Portfolio - Global Neutral Balanced Global Neutral Balanced iProfile U.S. Equity Private Pool U.S. Equity IG Mackenzie Global Financial Services Fund Financial Services Equity IG Mackenzie Global Natural Resources Fund II Natural Resources Equity IG Mackenzie Pacific International Fund Asia Pacific ex-Japan Equity IG Mackenzie U.S. Dividend Registered Fund Global Equity Balanced

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of consultants located across Canada. In addition to an exclusive family of mutual funds and other investment vehicles, IG offers a wide range of other financial services. IG Wealth Management has nearly $121 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023, and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $240 billion in total assets under management as of December 31, 2023.

About Fundata Canada Inc.

Fundata Canada Inc. has been providing data aggregation and dissemination services to the Canadian media and financial marketplace since 1987. Fundata is a major provider in the distribution of fund and stock information in Canada.

About the Fundata FundGrade A+ Rating

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

IG Mackenzie Global Financial Services Fund was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2023 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Financial Services Equity category out of a total of 47 funds. Performance of Series F for the period ended December 31, 2023 is as follows: 14.39% (1 year), 13.78% (3 years), 12.67% (5 years), 11.53% (10 years) and 12.48% (since inception- July 2013).

IG Mackenzie Global Natural Resources Fund II was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2023 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Natural Resources Equity category out of a total of 67 funds. Performance of Series F for the period ended December 31, 2023 is as follows: 7.04 % (1 year), 23.27 % (3 years), 17.34 % (5 years), 7.63 % (10 years) and 7.91 % (since inception- July 2013).

IG Mackenzie Pacific International Fund was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2023 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Asia Pacific ex-Japan Equity category out of a total of 32 funds. Performance of Series F for the period ended December 31, 2023 is as follows: 4.80 % (1 year), -2.55 % (3 years), 5.48 % (5 years), 6.44 % (10 years) and 7.03 % (since inception- July 2013).

IG Mackenzie U.S. Dividend Registered Fund was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2023 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Global Equity Balanced category out of a total of 704 funds. Performance of Series F for the period ended December 31, 2023 is as follows: 17.35 % (1 year), 8.26 % (3 years), 10.48 % (5 years) and 7.93 % (since inception- January 2015).

iProfile Emerging Markets Private Pool was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2023 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Emerging Markets Equity category out of a total of 146 funds. Performance of Series I for the period ended December 31, 2023 is as follows: 7.24 % (1 year), -5.33 % (3 years), 5.13 % (5 years), 6.64 % (10 years) and 7.49 % (since inception- January 2001).

iProfile Fixed Income Private Pool was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2023 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Global Fixed Income category out of a total of 219 funds. Performance of Series I for the period ended December 31, 2023 is as follows: 5.39 % (1 year), -0.94 % (3 years), 2.19 % (5 years), 2.89 % (10 years) and 4.22 % (since inception- January 2001).

iProfile Portfolio - Global Equity Balanced was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2023 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Global Equity Balanced category out of a total of 704 funds. Performance of Series I for the period ended December 31, 2023 is as follows: 11.83 % (1 year), 5.12 % (3 years) and 7.64 % (since inception- June 2020).

iProfile Portfolio - Global Fixed Income Balanced was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2023 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Global Fixed Income Balanced category out of a total of 488 funds. Performance of Series I for the period ended December 31, 2023 is as follows: 7.92 % (1 year), 1.44 % (3 years) and 3.12 % (since inception- June 2020).

iProfile Portfolio - Global Neutral Balanced was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2023 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Global Neutral Balanced category out of a total of 888 funds. Performance of Series I for the period ended December 31, 2023 is as follows: 10.35 % (1 year), 3.82 % (3 years) and 5.96 % (since inception- June 2020).

iProfile U.S. Equity Private Pool was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2023 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the U.S. Equity category out of a total of 794 funds. Performance of Series I for the period ended December 31, 2023 is as follows: 22.53 % (1 year), 10.86 % (3 years), 15.06 % (5 years), 13.63 % (10 years) and 6.92 % (since inception- January 2001).

