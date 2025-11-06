WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - IG Wealth Management ("IG") today announced that its investment management team has won four 2025 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards for investment performance across a range of equity and fixed income categories.

For over 30 years, the annual LSEG Lipper Fund Awards recognizes funds and fund managers that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers based on fund data and proprietary quantitative methodology. These highly regarded awards represent an objective and independent assessment of fund performance.

"We're incredibly proud that four of our investment solutions have been recognized for their outstanding performance by the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards," said Damon Murchison, President and CEO, IG Wealth Management. "Congratulations to our exceptional investment management team and our world-class sub-advisory partners for their ongoing efforts to provide our clients with innovative solutions that help enhance their financial well-being."

The following funds earned 2025 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards:

Award Category Fund Name Ten-year performance (Canadian Corporate Fixed Income) IG Mackenzie Canadian Corporate Bond Fund - Series F Ten-year performance (Canadian Short Term Fixed Income) IG Core Portfolio - Income - Series F Five-year performance (Canadian Small/Mid Cap Equity) IG Beutel Goodman Canadian Small Cap Fund - Series F Ten-year performance (Natural Resources Equity) IG Mackenzie Global Resource Fund - Series F



Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.





IG Mackenzie Canadian Corporate Bond Fund (Series F) was awarded the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2025 Winner for Canadian Corporate Fixed Income Over ten Years, out of 15 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended September 30, 2025 is as follows: 5.60% (1 year), 7.50% (3 years), 2.60% (5 years), 3.46% (10 year), and 3.60% (since inception in July 2013).





IG Core Portfolio- Income (Series F) was awarded the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2025 Winner for Canadian Short Term Fixed Income Over Ten Years, out of 25 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended September 30, 2025 is as follows: 4.06% (1 year), 4.79% (3 years), 2.34% (5 years), 2.69% (10 years) and 2.79% (since inception in July 2013).





IG Beutel Goodman Canadian Small Cap Fund (Series F) was awarded the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2025 Winner for Canadian Small/Mid Cap Equity over Five Years, out of 31 funds Performance for the fund for the period ended September 30, 2025 is as follows: 26.07% (1 year), 23.94% (3 years), 19.64% (5 years), 12.15% (10 years) and 11.34% (since inception in July 2013).





IG Mackenzie Global Resource Fund (Series F) was awarded the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2025 Winner for Natural Resources Equity over Ten Years, out of 19 funds Performance for the fund for the period ended September 30, 2025 is as follows: 31.48 % (1 year), 20.88% (3 years), 27.13 % (5 years), 13.77 % (10 years) and 6.43% (since inception in July 2013).

For more information about IG Wealth Management and their funds, please visit www.ig.ca.

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management ("IG") is a Canadian leader in delivering financial planning with approximately $155 billion in assets under advisement as of September 30, 2025. For more than 95 years, IG has been focused on improving the financial well-being of Canadians so they can confidently embrace all of life's possibilities. Through a network of advisors located across the country, IG provides approximately one million clients with personalized advice, comprehensive financial planning, insurance and mortgage services and professionally managed investment solutions. IG is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $302 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of September 30, 2025. For more information, visit ig.ca.

About LSEG Lipper Awards

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is an objective, quantitative, risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data used to calculate the awards, their accuracy is not guaranteed.

