Study based on survey of 300+ CIRO-registered and independent advisors from across the Canadian wealth management sector

Technology tops list of advisor priorities, with strong demand for tools that boost efficiency and streamline practice management

High-net-worth client growth is a key focus, with many advisors looking for greater support

Succession planning remains a critical but underserved need, particularly for advisors nearing retirement

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - According to the first installment of the IG Wealth Management Advisor Perception Industry Study ("the Study") advisors from across the industry are seeking stronger support in priority areas from their dealer firms, particularly in the areas of technology, high-net-worth (HNW) client growth, and succession planning.

These results are the first in a series being released by IG over the next six months that will explore the evolving needs and expectations of over 300 Canadian CIRO-registered and independent financial advisors from across the Canadian wealth management sector. Each installment of the series will offer a focused analysis on key themes shaping the advisor-dealer relationship with the study findings highlighting clear opportunities for the wealth management industry to modernize their support models and better align with the priorities of advisors - and evolving needs of clients.

Advisors Call for Smarter Technology to Drive Efficiency and Client Insight

The Study found that digital enablement is a top priority for advisors over the next five years, with 56 per cent emphasizing the use of technology as a critical lever for improving operational efficiency and advancing their practice. Yet half (49 per cent) rate their dealer's support for time-saving technology as just fair or below and 45 per cent say the same about technology and tools that offer a complete view of a client's financial picture.

"Advisors are navigating a rapidly changing digital landscape and they're clearly looking to their firms for the technologies and guidance required to help them keep up," said Damon Murchison, President & CEO, IG Wealth Management. "This needs to be a priority across our industry if we want to increase client retention by making it easier for them to do business with us."

Mr. Murchison noted that IG has invested heavily in this area as part of a comprehensive modernization initiative over the last five years. For example, the company became the first Canadian financial services firm to adopt Conquest Planning's platform in 2020, a financial planning system that allows advisors and clients to seamlessly work together to develop tailored, integrated plans that consider all aspects of their financial lives.

Further, IG has rolled out a series of cutting-edge technology resources that ranks IG among the top dealers in advisor productivity and client service. This includes offering a largely paperless client experience and a renewed partnership with CapIntel, enabling more than 3,000 IG advisors to streamline their compliance procedures, address rising client expectations and provide deeper client transparency with CRM integration to optimize data exchange and advisor workflows for smoother, more efficient operations.

Advisors Seek Stronger Support to Accelerate HNW Client Growth

Advisors are also increasingly focused on expanding their HNW client base, with 52 per cent identifying HNW client acquisition as a significant area of growth over the next five years. Despite this strategic focus, a majority of advisors rate their dealer's level of support as fair or below for priority areas to grow their business, including dedicated support for growing their HNW business (57 per cent), digital marketing support (59 per cent) and support for hosting client events and seminars (65 per cent).

"The increasing focus on the HNW client segment is not surprising given its growth and resulting opportunities for advisors to grow their practices," said Mr. Murchison. "IG has zeroed in on expanding our HNW client base. We know the needs of HNW clients can be more complex, which is why we've created the IG Private Wealth Planning Experience, which includes a collaborative team of tax, estate, insurance, philanthropy and advanced financial planning experts. We want to ensure our Private Wealth Management advisors have the resources and insights to grow their practice, host meaningful client events and deliver exceptional value."

Succession Planning is a Growing Concern

While the study found that one third (31 per cent) of respondents expect to retire within the next 10 years, a surprising 57 per cent of them still lack a formal or even informal succession plan. This concern is echoed in advisor sentiment, with more than half (57 per cent) rating dealer support for developing a succession plan as fair or below.

"Succession planning is a vital part of building a resilient advisory practice, yet we know many advisors still lack the support they need to prepare for the transition," explained Mr. Murchison. "We're committed to guiding advisors through succession with confidence – whether they're just beginning to plan or actively preparing for retirement. By helping them attract next-gen talent, identify successors and effectively prepare their clients for the future changes we ensure a smooth transition and a clear path forward, preserving the legacy they've built."

The second and third installments of The Study will be released in the first half of 2026.

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management ("IG") is a Canadian leader in delivering financial planning with approximately $158 billion in assets under management as of October 31, 2025. For more than 95 years, IG has been focused on improving the financial well-being of Canadians so they can confidently embrace all of life's possibilities. Through a network of advisors located across the country, IG provides approximately one million clients with personalized advice, comprehensive financial planning, insurance and mortgage services and professionally managed investment solutions. IG is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $307 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of October 31, 2025. For more information, visit ig.ca.

About the IG Wealth Management Advisor Perception Industry Study

The research was conducted in August 2025 among a sample of 309 independent financial advisors that is broadly representative of the overall Canadian advisor population by age, gender, stage of business, assets under advisement (AUA), region and licensing. All advisors are members of the Environics Research Advisor Panel – a highly representative opt-in panel comprised of Canadian independent financial advisors.

