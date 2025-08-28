WINNIPEG, MB and TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - As part of its ongoing commitment to deliver leading-edge solutions and services to clients, IG Wealth Management (IG) today officially announced a strategic partnership with interVal, a Canadian company focused on automating insights, to help small- and medium-sized business owners measure the value of their businesses and identify opportunities for growth.

Over the last year, IG advisors have been providing business clients with direct access to interVal's industry leading software platform, which leverages artificial intelligence and human expertise to deliver a comprehensive business valuation and key business health metrics. This, in turn, enhances the ability of IG advisors to assist business clients with the creation, management and protection of their wealth.

"This collaboration aligns with our goal of leading the market through strategic partnerships that deliver high-value insights and advice to our clients," said Damon Murchison, President and CEO, IG Wealth Management. "Through the interVal platform, clients receive an accurate business valuation and tools to uncover what's driving, or impeding, their business value. This partnership further cements our commitment to serving business owners and helping them build better financial futures."

In addition to providing an accurate valuation range and saleability score, interVal's software platform uncovers information about a business's excess working capital, serviceable debt and investable assets, allowing advisors to provide their clients with proactive and strategic guidance on investment, cash management, credit and insurance solutions for the business and the personal wealth of their owners.

"At interVal, our focus has always been on equipping business owners with the insights they need to drive growth and make informed decisions," said Trevor Greenway, CEO and Co-Founder, interVal. "This partnership with IG Wealth Management represents a significant step in bringing those insights to more business clients across Canada. By combining our innovative platform with the expertise of IG advisors, we're not only enabling business owners to understand and strategically enhance their business value but also empowering advisors to be more efficient and effective in their roles."

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management ("IG") is a Canadian leader in delivering financial planning with approximately $148.4 billion in assets under advisement as of July 31, 2025. For more than 95 years, IG has been focused on improving the financial well-being of Canadians so they can confidently embrace all of life's possibilities. Through a network of advisors located across the country, IG provides approximately one million clients with personalized advice, comprehensive financial planning, insurance and mortgage services and professionally managed investment solutions. IG is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $287.9 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of July 31, 2025. For more information, visit ig.ca.

About interVal

interVal is a leading Canadian company that empowers Accounting Firms, Wealth Management Firms and Financial Institutions with automated insights to unlock opportunities and drive optimal growth for their SMB clients. The platform leverages AI to deliver actionable intelligence, streamline processes, and enhance decision-making capabilities. interVal makes it possible for business owners and their advisory partners to jointly identify, monitor, and leverage automated insights in a single, shared environment. Learn more at www.inter-val.ai .

Media Contacts: IG Wealth Management: English Media Inquiries, Jaimie Roebuck, [email protected], 647-629-2747; French Media Inquiries, Christina Baron, [email protected], 514-889-2945; interVal: Karen Chalmers, [email protected], 519-601-0888