Fee reductions and investment strategy changes aim to offer enhanced value to clients and more flexibility to respond quickly to evolving market conditions

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - IG Wealth Management today announced the following changes to its fund line-up:

Management fee reductions on certain funds

Investment strategy changes to Investors Portfolios

Management fee reductions

Effective on or about August 28, 2020, the annual management fee rates for the following funds will be reduced, as indicated in the chart below:

Fund Name Series Existing

Management fee New

Management fee IG Mackenzie Global Natural Resources Class A and B 2.00% 1.85% JDSC and JNL 1.75% 1.60% U 0.90% 0.75% IG Beutel Goodman Canadian Small Cap Fund C 2.15% 2.00% JDSC and JNL 1.90% 1.75% U 1.05% 0.90% IG Mackenzie Quebec Enterprise Fund A and B 1.85% 1.75% IG FI Canadian Equity Fund C 2.00% 1.90% IG Franklin Bissett Canadian Equity Fund JDSC and JNL 1.60% 1.50% U 0.75% 0.65% IG Mackenzie International Small Cap Fund U 0.95% 0.85% IG Mackenzie International Small Cap Class A and B 2.05% 1.95% JDSC and JNL 1.80% 1.70% U 0.95% 0.85% IG Mackenzie Quebec Enterprise Class A and B 1.85% 1.75% IG FI Canadian Equity Class IG Franklin Bissett Canadian Equity Class JDSC and JNL 1.60% 1.50% IG Franklin Bissett Canadian Equity Class II

U 0.75% 0.65% IG Mackenzie Global Fund A and B 1.95% 1.90% IG Mackenzie Global Fund II C 2.00% 1.95% IG Mackenzie European Equity Fund JDSC and JNL 1.70% 1.65% IG Mackenzie European Mid-Cap Equity Fund U 0.85% 0.80% IG Mackenzie European Equity Class A and B 1.95% 1.90% IG Mackenzie European Mid-Cap Equity Class IG Mackenzie Global Class JDSC and JNL 1.70% 1.65% IG Mackenzie Global Class II IG Mackenzie Global Class III U 0.85% 0.80%

Investment strategy changes

Investors Portfolios

Effective on or about September 11, 2020 a change in strategy will occur which removes the predetermined underlying fund exposure to certain Investors Portfolios. This will allow them to actively shift their investments in the mandates without having to provide advance notice to their Securityholders.

These changes will provide the Funds with a more flexible asset allocation approach and should allow them to respond more quickly to changing market conditions in accordance with their investment objectives.

This change in strategy applies to the following Investors Portfolios:

Investors Income Plus Portfolio

Investors Growth Portfolio

Investors Growth Plus Portfolio

Investors Retirement Growth Portfolio

Investors Retirement Plus Portfolio

Investors Cornerstone Portfolio

This is not a solicitation to purchase securities of these funds. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus of the mutual funds before investing. Mutual fund securities are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurances that the fund will be able to maintain its net asset value per security at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment in the fund will be returned to you. Past performance may not be repeated. These funds are distributed across Canada by Investors Group Financial Services Inc., (in Quebec, a financial services firm) and Investors Group Securities Inc. (in Quebec, a firm in financial planning).

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of Consultants located across Canada. In addition to an exclusive family of mutual funds and other investment vehicles, IG offers a wide range of other financial services. IG Wealth Management has over $92 billion in assets under management as of July 31, 2020 and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $171 billion in total assets under management as of July 31, 2020.

SOURCE IG Wealth Management

For further information: Media Contact: Rebecca Ellison, IGM Financial, 647-983-4963, [email protected]