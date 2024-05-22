IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics - April 2024

Mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) assets and sales

Mutual fund assets totalled $2.013 trillion at the end of April, down by $42.0 billion or 2.0 per cent since March. Mutual fund net redemptions were $2.7 billion in April.

ETF assets totalled $413.6 billion at the end of April, down by $3.6 billion or 0.9 per cent since March. ETF net sales were $5.5 billion in April.

April insights

Mutual fund and ETF assets declined after increasing for five consecutive months.





Specialty funds were the largest source of mutual fund inflows. More than half of these inflows were directed towards non-traditional fixed-income funds designed to provide yield, as well as alternative credit funds. Bond funds were the only other asset class with positive net sales.





For ETFs, all major asset classes saw positive net inflows, except for money market funds, which experienced net redemptions in three of the previous five months.





For ETFs, inflows remained concentrated in equity funds, with just over half going to U.S. equity funds. Year to date, equity funds accounted for 74 per cent of total net sales.

Mutual fund net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class Apr 2024 Mar 2024 Apr 2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Long-term funds









Balanced (3,498) (2,727) (3,940) (11,572) (13,452) Equity (15) 792 (2,777) 1,273 (5,033) Bond 366 1,688 858 7,564 7,165 Specialty 720 626 284 2,687 1,453 Total long-term funds (2,428) 379 (5,574) (49) (9,866) Total money market funds (281) (107) 992 60 5,109 Total (2,708) 272 (4,582) 11 (4,757)

Mutual fund net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class Apr 2024 Mar 2024 Apr 2023 Dec 2023 Long-term funds







Balanced 916.9 938.3 912.1 904.4 Equity 765.5 784.2 692.6 714.4 Bond 248.0 250.4 235.9 242.3 Specialty 30.7 30.1 24.2 27.0 Total long-term funds 1,961.0 2,003.0 1,864.8 1,888.2 Total money market funds 52.1 52.1 40.1 51.0 Total 2,013.1 2,055.1 1,905.0 1,939.2

* See below for important information about this data.

ETF net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class Apr 2024 Mar 2024 Apr 2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Long-term funds









Balanced 362 427 141 1,642 528 Equity 4,032 2,935 (355) 13,384 3,946 Bond 1,734 701 860 3,964 3,445 Specialty 82 (109) 252 (352) 867 Total long-term funds 6,209 3,953 898 18,637 8,786 Total money market funds (747) 1 1,153 (553) 3,594 Total 5,462 3,954 2,051 18,085 12,380

ETF net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class Apr 2024 Mar 2024 Apr 2023 Dec 2023 Long-term funds







Balanced 17.3 17.3 13.3 15.1 Equity 259.4 261.1 213.1 232.5 Bond 95.9 95.9 85.5 94.6 Specialty 16.1 17.2 12.2 14.4 Total long-term funds 388.7 391.5 324.0 356.7 Total money market funds 24.9 25.6 19.7 25.3 Total 413.6 417.1 343.8 382.0

* See below for important information about data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 87 per cent of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 80 per cent of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency, and completeness of the information, however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important information about investment fund data

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to IFIC ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting. The balanced funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

