IESO Auction Secures Capacity to Help Meet Ontario's 2023-2024 Electricity Needs

Independent Electricity System Operator

Dec 08, 2022, 11:36 ET

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Ontario's electricity grid is prepared for the next 18 months as the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) announced today that 1,430.6 megawatts (MW) of supply for summer 2023 and 1,160 MW for winter 2023-2024 was acquired through its annual capacity auction. This is equivalent to the electricity needed to power a city the size of Ottawa.

This year's auction received enrollments totalling more than double the megawatt target, demonstrating the diversity of options available as Ontario's electricity needs grow this decade. As demand increases - coupled with pressure on supply due to nuclear refurbishments - the annual auction provides the flexibility needed to balance supply and demand over the near term.

"As Ontario's electricity needs evolve, the auction enables us to respond to changing system conditions efficiently and transparently" said Lesley Gallinger, IESO President and CEO. "Over time, enhancements to the auction have attracted a broad mix of participants, allowing us to procure more capacity each year - improving grid reliability and affordability" she continued.

The auction continues to attract a high degree of interest and competition among potential capacity providers. Two thirds of successful participants were medium-sized and large industrial and commercial consumers that are capable of reducing their demand for electricity as required. In addition to creating a new revenue stream for businesses, the auction also enables participants to contribute to the reliability, affordability and sustainability of Ontario's power system.

As outlined in the IESO's 2022 Annual Acquisition Report, auction targets increased for both the summer and winter obligation periods compared to last year to prepare for the province's upcoming needs. The auction is part of a multi-pronged approach to meeting Ontario's electricity needs, which also includes longer-term procurements that are underway and enhanced energy-efficiency programming.

The full list of this year's successful participants are as follows:

Capacity Auction Participants with a Summer Obligation

Capacity Auction Participants

Resource Type

Total
Capacity
(MW)

AIR LIQUIDE CANADA INC.

Capacity Dispatchable Load Resource

18

ALECTRA MICROGRID SERVICES PROJECT (LNR) LP

Virtual Hourly Demand Response

9

ALGOMA STEEL INC.

Physical Hourly Demand Response

40

AMHIL ENTERPRISES

Capacity Dispatchable Load Resource

1

ARAUCO CANADA LIMITED

Physical Hourly Demand Response

10

ARCELORMITTAL DOFASCO G.P.

Capacity Dispatchable Load Resource

60

Physical Hourly Demand Response

48

ATLANTIC POWER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP

Capacity Generation Resource

20

AV TERRACE BAY INC.

Physical Hourly Demand Response

8

AYPA POWER CANADA LP

Virtual Hourly Demand Response

30.6

BIOVELD CANADA INC.

Capacity Dispatchable Load Resource

20

BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE TRADING AND MARKETING LP

Generator Backed Import

72.8

BRUCE POWER INC.

Capacity Dispatchable Load Resource

2.7

DEMAND POWER GROUP INC.

Virtual Hourly Demand Response

2.6

EDGECOM ENERGY INC.

Virtual Hourly Demand Response

32.8

ENEL X CANADA LTD.

Virtual Hourly Demand Response

162.3

EN-POWERED INC.

Virtual Hourly Demand Response

6.6

ESSEX ENERGY CORPORATION

Capacity Generation Resource

2

GC PROJECT LP

Virtual Hourly Demand Response

18.1

GREAT CIRCLE POWER CORPORATION

Virtual Hourly Demand Response

19

GREAT LAKES COPPER LTD

Capacity Dispatchable Load Resource

2.9

HCE ENERGY INC.

Virtual Hourly Demand Response

2

HQ ENERGY MARKETING INC.

System Backed Import

150

ICE RIVER SPRINGS WATER CO. INC.

Capacity Dispatchable Load Resource

1.1

IROQUOIS FALLS POWER CORP.

Capacity Generation Resource

103

IVACO ROLLING MILLS 2004 L.P.

Capacity Dispatchable Load Resource

25

KAP POWER CORP

Capacity Generation Resource

19

KINGSTON COGEN LIMITED PARTNERSHIP

Capacity Generation Resource

101

LEHIGH HANSON MATERIALS LIMITED

Physical Hourly Demand Response

18

MCEWEN MINING INC.

Virtual Hourly Demand Response

4.3

NEW GOLD INC.

Physical Hourly Demand Response

22

ONTARIO POWER GENERATION INC.

Virtual Hourly Demand Response

3.8

POWIN ENERGY ONTARIO STORAGE II, LP

Capacity Storage Resource

6

PROCTER & GAMBLE INC.

Capacity Dispatchable Load Resource

4.5

RODAN ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC

Virtual Hourly Demand Response

280.6

SAULT STE MARIE ENERGY STORAGE LP

Capacity Storage Resource

1.7

SOBEYS CAPITAL INCORPORATED

Virtual Hourly Demand Response

4.2

STELCO INC.

Virtual Hourly Demand Response

21

STEM ENERGY CANADA INC.

Virtual Hourly Demand Response

3.4

UNIVERSITY OF GUELPH

Virtual Hourly Demand Response

3.6

VOLTUS ENERGY CANADA LTD

Virtual Hourly Demand Response

70

TOTAL

1430.6

Capacity Auction Participants with a Winter Obligation

Capacity Auction Participants

Resource Type

Total
Capacity

(MW)

AIR LIQUIDE CANADA INC.

Capacity Dispatchable Load Resource

18

ALECTRA MICROGRID SERVICES PROJECT (LNR) LP

Virtual Hourly Demand Response

6.5

AMHIL ENTERPRISES

Capacity Dispatchable Load Resource

1

ARAUCO CANADA LIMITED

Physical Hourly Demand Response

11

ARCELORMITTAL DOFASCO G.P.

Capacity Dispatchable Load Resource

60

Physical Hourly Demand Response

48

ATLANTIC POWER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP

Capacity Generation Resource

22

AV TERRACE BAY INC.

Physical Hourly Demand Response

8

AYPA POWER CANADA LP

Virtual Hourly Demand Response

30.6

BAY POWER CORP

Capacity Generation Resource

35

BIOVELD CANADA INC.

Capacity Dispatchable Load Resource

20

BRUCE POWER INC.

Capacity Dispatchable Load Resource

2.7

DEMAND POWER GROUP INC.

Virtual Hourly Demand Response

2.6

EDGECOM ENERGY INC.

Virtual Hourly Demand Response

34

ENEL X CANADA LTD.

Virtual Hourly Demand Response

145.2

EN-POWERED INC.

Virtual Hourly Demand Response

26.5

ESSEX ENERGY CORPORATION

Capacity Generation Resource

2

GC PROJECT LP

Virtual Hourly Demand Response

15.5

GREAT CIRCLE POWER CORPORATION

Virtual Hourly Demand Response

19

GREAT LAKES COPPER LTD

Capacity Dispatchable Load Resource

2.9

HCE ENERGY INC.

Virtual Hourly Demand Response

2

HQ ENERGY MARKETING INC.

System Backed Import

17

ICE RIVER SPRINGS WATER CO. INC.

Capacity Dispatchable Load Resource

1.1

IROQUOIS FALLS POWER CORP.

Capacity Generation Resource

116

IVACO ROLLING MILLS 2004 L.P.

Capacity Dispatchable Load Resource

25

KAP POWER CORP

Capacity Generation Resource

35

KINGSTON COGEN LIMITED PARTNERSHIP

Capacity Generation Resource

110

LEHIGH HANSON MATERIALS LIMITED

Physical Hourly Demand Response

17

MCEWEN MINING INC.

Virtual Hourly Demand Response

4.3

MCMASTER UNIVERSITY

Physical Hourly Demand Response

8

ONTARIO POWER GENERATION INC.

Virtual Hourly Demand Response

3.8

POWIN ENERGY ONTARIO STORAGE II, LP

Capacity Storage Resource

6

PROCTER & GAMBLE INC.

Capacity Dispatchable Load Resource

4.5

RODAN ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC

Virtual Hourly Demand Response

201.6

SAULT STE MARIE ENERGY STORAGE LP

Capacity Storage Resource

1.7

SOBEYS CAPITAL INCORPORATED

Virtual Hourly Demand Response

3.7

STELCO INC.

Virtual Hourly Demand Response

21

STEM ENERGY CANADA INC.

Virtual Hourly Demand Response

3.4

UNIVERSITY OF GUELPH

Virtual Hourly Demand Response

1

VOLTUS ENERGY CANADA LTD

Virtual Hourly Demand Response

63.4

WESDOME GOLD MINES LTD.

Physical Hourly Demand Response

4

TOTAL

1160
About the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO):

The IESO operates Ontario's power grid 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, ensuring Ontarians receive a reliable and cost-effective source of power when and where they need it. It works with sector partners and engages with communities across Ontario to plan and prepare for the province's electricity needs now and into the future.

