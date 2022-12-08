IESO Auction Secures Capacity to Help Meet Ontario's 2023-2024 Electricity Needs

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Ontario's electricity grid is prepared for the next 18 months as the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) announced today that 1,430.6 megawatts (MW) of supply for summer 2023 and 1,160 MW for winter 2023-2024 was acquired through its annual capacity auction. This is equivalent to the electricity needed to power a city the size of Ottawa.

This year's auction received enrollments totalling more than double the megawatt target, demonstrating the diversity of options available as Ontario's electricity needs grow this decade. As demand increases - coupled with pressure on supply due to nuclear refurbishments - the annual auction provides the flexibility needed to balance supply and demand over the near term.

"As Ontario's electricity needs evolve, the auction enables us to respond to changing system conditions efficiently and transparently" said Lesley Gallinger, IESO President and CEO. "Over time, enhancements to the auction have attracted a broad mix of participants, allowing us to procure more capacity each year - improving grid reliability and affordability" she continued.

The auction continues to attract a high degree of interest and competition among potential capacity providers. Two thirds of successful participants were medium-sized and large industrial and commercial consumers that are capable of reducing their demand for electricity as required. In addition to creating a new revenue stream for businesses, the auction also enables participants to contribute to the reliability, affordability and sustainability of Ontario's power system.

As outlined in the IESO's 2022 Annual Acquisition Report, auction targets increased for both the summer and winter obligation periods compared to last year to prepare for the province's upcoming needs. The auction is part of a multi-pronged approach to meeting Ontario's electricity needs, which also includes longer-term procurements that are underway and enhanced energy-efficiency programming.

The full list of this year's successful participants are as follows:

Capacity Auction Participants with a Summer Obligation

Capacity Auction Participants Resource Type Total

Capacity

(MW) AIR LIQUIDE CANADA INC. Capacity Dispatchable Load Resource 18 ALECTRA MICROGRID SERVICES PROJECT (LNR) LP Virtual Hourly Demand Response 9 ALGOMA STEEL INC. Physical Hourly Demand Response 40 AMHIL ENTERPRISES Capacity Dispatchable Load Resource 1 ARAUCO CANADA LIMITED Physical Hourly Demand Response 10 ARCELORMITTAL DOFASCO G.P. Capacity Dispatchable Load Resource 60 Physical Hourly Demand Response 48 ATLANTIC POWER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP Capacity Generation Resource 20 AV TERRACE BAY INC. Physical Hourly Demand Response 8 AYPA POWER CANADA LP Virtual Hourly Demand Response 30.6 BIOVELD CANADA INC. Capacity Dispatchable Load Resource 20 BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE TRADING AND MARKETING LP Generator Backed Import 72.8 BRUCE POWER INC. Capacity Dispatchable Load Resource 2.7 DEMAND POWER GROUP INC. Virtual Hourly Demand Response 2.6 EDGECOM ENERGY INC. Virtual Hourly Demand Response 32.8 ENEL X CANADA LTD. Virtual Hourly Demand Response 162.3 EN-POWERED INC. Virtual Hourly Demand Response 6.6 ESSEX ENERGY CORPORATION Capacity Generation Resource 2 GC PROJECT LP Virtual Hourly Demand Response 18.1 GREAT CIRCLE POWER CORPORATION Virtual Hourly Demand Response 19 GREAT LAKES COPPER LTD Capacity Dispatchable Load Resource 2.9 HCE ENERGY INC. Virtual Hourly Demand Response 2 HQ ENERGY MARKETING INC. System Backed Import 150 ICE RIVER SPRINGS WATER CO. INC. Capacity Dispatchable Load Resource 1.1 IROQUOIS FALLS POWER CORP. Capacity Generation Resource 103 IVACO ROLLING MILLS 2004 L.P. Capacity Dispatchable Load Resource 25 KAP POWER CORP Capacity Generation Resource 19 KINGSTON COGEN LIMITED PARTNERSHIP Capacity Generation Resource 101 LEHIGH HANSON MATERIALS LIMITED Physical Hourly Demand Response 18 MCEWEN MINING INC. Virtual Hourly Demand Response 4.3 NEW GOLD INC. Physical Hourly Demand Response 22 ONTARIO POWER GENERATION INC. Virtual Hourly Demand Response 3.8 POWIN ENERGY ONTARIO STORAGE II, LP Capacity Storage Resource 6 PROCTER & GAMBLE INC. Capacity Dispatchable Load Resource 4.5 RODAN ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC Virtual Hourly Demand Response 280.6 SAULT STE MARIE ENERGY STORAGE LP Capacity Storage Resource 1.7 SOBEYS CAPITAL INCORPORATED Virtual Hourly Demand Response 4.2 STELCO INC. Virtual Hourly Demand Response 21 STEM ENERGY CANADA INC. Virtual Hourly Demand Response 3.4 UNIVERSITY OF GUELPH Virtual Hourly Demand Response 3.6 VOLTUS ENERGY CANADA LTD Virtual Hourly Demand Response 70

TOTAL 1430.6

Capacity Auction Participants with a Winter Obligation

Capacity Auction Participants Resource Type Total

Capacity (MW) AIR LIQUIDE CANADA INC. Capacity Dispatchable Load Resource 18 ALECTRA MICROGRID SERVICES PROJECT (LNR) LP Virtual Hourly Demand Response 6.5 AMHIL ENTERPRISES Capacity Dispatchable Load Resource 1 ARAUCO CANADA LIMITED Physical Hourly Demand Response 11 ARCELORMITTAL DOFASCO G.P. Capacity Dispatchable Load Resource 60 Physical Hourly Demand Response 48 ATLANTIC POWER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP Capacity Generation Resource 22 AV TERRACE BAY INC. Physical Hourly Demand Response 8 AYPA POWER CANADA LP Virtual Hourly Demand Response 30.6 BAY POWER CORP Capacity Generation Resource 35 BIOVELD CANADA INC. Capacity Dispatchable Load Resource 20 BRUCE POWER INC. Capacity Dispatchable Load Resource 2.7 DEMAND POWER GROUP INC. Virtual Hourly Demand Response 2.6 EDGECOM ENERGY INC. Virtual Hourly Demand Response 34 ENEL X CANADA LTD. Virtual Hourly Demand Response 145.2 EN-POWERED INC. Virtual Hourly Demand Response 26.5 ESSEX ENERGY CORPORATION Capacity Generation Resource 2 GC PROJECT LP Virtual Hourly Demand Response 15.5 GREAT CIRCLE POWER CORPORATION Virtual Hourly Demand Response 19 GREAT LAKES COPPER LTD Capacity Dispatchable Load Resource 2.9 HCE ENERGY INC. Virtual Hourly Demand Response 2 HQ ENERGY MARKETING INC. System Backed Import 17 ICE RIVER SPRINGS WATER CO. INC. Capacity Dispatchable Load Resource 1.1 IROQUOIS FALLS POWER CORP. Capacity Generation Resource 116 IVACO ROLLING MILLS 2004 L.P. Capacity Dispatchable Load Resource 25 KAP POWER CORP Capacity Generation Resource 35 KINGSTON COGEN LIMITED PARTNERSHIP Capacity Generation Resource 110 LEHIGH HANSON MATERIALS LIMITED Physical Hourly Demand Response 17 MCEWEN MINING INC. Virtual Hourly Demand Response 4.3 MCMASTER UNIVERSITY Physical Hourly Demand Response 8 ONTARIO POWER GENERATION INC. Virtual Hourly Demand Response 3.8 POWIN ENERGY ONTARIO STORAGE II, LP Capacity Storage Resource 6 PROCTER & GAMBLE INC. Capacity Dispatchable Load Resource 4.5 RODAN ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC Virtual Hourly Demand Response 201.6 SAULT STE MARIE ENERGY STORAGE LP Capacity Storage Resource 1.7 SOBEYS CAPITAL INCORPORATED Virtual Hourly Demand Response 3.7 STELCO INC. Virtual Hourly Demand Response 21 STEM ENERGY CANADA INC. Virtual Hourly Demand Response 3.4 UNIVERSITY OF GUELPH Virtual Hourly Demand Response 1 VOLTUS ENERGY CANADA LTD Virtual Hourly Demand Response 63.4 WESDOME GOLD MINES LTD. Physical Hourly Demand Response 4

TOTAL 1160

