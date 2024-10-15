Media Advisory: IESO Updated Demand Forecast

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - On Wednesday, October 16, 2024, the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) President & Chief Executive Officer, Lesley Gallinger, will be joined by Ontario's Minister of Energy and Electrification, the Hon. Stephen Lecce, to announce a new electricity demand forecast for Ontario. The updated forecast will outline key drivers behind accelerated demand growth, including new industrial facilities, electrification, and data centres.

Time: 9:45 a.m. EST

Location: Johnson Electric, 2430 Royal Windsor Dr, Mississauga, ON L5J 1K7

A tour of the facility will be available to media at 9:45 a.m. Remarks will begin at 10:00 a.m.

A question-and-answer period will follow the announcement. The IESO will have spokespeople available to discuss the updated forecast, as well as how the IESO is prepared to meet the rapidly growing electricity needs of homes, businesses, and communities across the province.

