Ideas Happen Here: RBC launches new Brand Platform ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

RBC's new Brand Platform reflects the bank's roster of differentiated initiatives, including RBC Training Ground , a program that not only funds, but finds the next generation of Olympic athletes in Canada. The RBC Training Ground idea contends that, in a country as vast as Canada, fuelling the Olympic talent pipeline requires more than an athlete funding program. It also needs an unmatched talent identification system that is free, provides young Canadian athletes with access to National Sport Organizations, and often introduces them to sports they may have never considered otherwise.

"RBC's new Brand Platform embodies our relentless pursuit of ideas that inspire us to challenge standards and introduce offerings that go beyond banking. It also reflects our commitment to making bold investments and establishing strategic partnerships, all while fostering an innovative culture," said Neil McLaughlin, Group Head, Personal & Commercial Banking, RBC. "This aligns with the aspirations we see brought to life in the incredible roster of RBC Olympians and RBC Training Ground athletes who we are proud and excited to cheer on during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games."

With the Tokyo 2020 Opening Ceremony less than 10 days away, RBC is incredibly proud to support Team Canada athletes, including the 25 RBC Olympians and eight RBC Training Ground program graduates heading into this historic Olympic Games. This will be the first time ever that RBC Training Ground athletes will compete on the Olympic stage. Tokyo 2020 medal hopefuls who have received RBC Future Olympian funding through RBC Training Ground include Kelsey Mitchell (Cycling), Pierce LePage (Athletics), Avalon Wasteneys (Rowing), and Alanna Bray-Lougheed (Canoe/Kayak), among others.

"Big or small, revolutionary or incremental, every step forward begins with a good idea, and RBC Training Ground is a powerful example of an idea whose time has come," said Mary DePaoli, Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer, RBC. "Whether it's developing NOMI, an AI platform that provides custom insights to our clients on their spending patterns, or empowering young people for the jobs of tomorrow through RBC Future Launch, the imagination and insight our employees fuel into ideas is what sets the RBC brand apart."

Ideas Happen Here is built on the belief that the world is now entering a powerful Age of Ideas as the global community rebuilds, reimagines and reinvents itself. In this environment, RBC is uniquely positioned to lead, contribute, and convene to make purposeful contributions to those it serves. Beyond the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Ideas Happen Here will be the strategic platform behind much of the bank's marketing activity to come.

RBC's Tokyo 2020 marketing campaign will include unique ads which feature RBC Training Ground as well as RBC products and offerings including NOMI, MyAdvisor, and RBC Vantage, running on broadcast and social/digital channels for the duration of the Olympic Games. RBC has also partnered with CBC for a special broadcast and digital content series, RBC Spotlight, which will air on TV each evening in primetime, and extend into digital and social platforms throughout all hours of the day. RBC Spotlight will include emotional RBC Training Ground athlete and RBC Olympian stories, a compilation of interesting results and highlights from Olympic competitions that day, and exclusive Olympic content and moments viewers won't find anywhere else.

Another key component of RBC's Tokyo 2020 marketing campaign was developed for Canadian fans who are not able to attend in person. To help "Bring the Noise", RBC has created an immersive audio soundscape that will give fans at home the chance to hear the Games in action – for example, what it would have sounded like at the swimming and diving pool, on the beach volleyball court, in the gymnastics arena, or at the canoe/kayak water course in Tokyo. This immersive audio journey will be available on the RBCxMusic Spotify playlist, and will be promoted through Instagram and Facebook.

Additional campaign extensions include a BuzzFeed Canada video campaign featuring RBC Olympians; an RBC Future Launch Snapchat series featuring RBC Olympians Phylicia George, Justin Kripps and Jennifer Abel; a "Medal Moments" social media execution in partnership with the Canadian Olympic Committee; custom RBC Olympian and Team Canada support stickers, GIFs, and AR filters available on Instagram and Facebook; and a robust influencer strategy with amplification from @RBC and @RBCTrainingGround social channels.

RBC has proudly supported the Canadian Olympic Committee since 1947, and is the longest-standing corporate sponsor of the Canadian Olympic Team. Through RBC Training Ground and the RBC Olympians program, RBC is proud to support athletes at every stage of their career. Learn more at rbc.com/community-social-impact/athletes/olympic-sponsorship.html.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 86,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

SOURCE RBC

For further information: Emma McKay, RBC, [email protected], 437-488-2438

Related Links

http://www.rbc.com

