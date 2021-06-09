Idaho Lottery's Fourth Frogger Scratch Game Leaps to The Top of the Sales Charts!

To help celebrate Frogger's 40th Anniversary, the Idaho Lottery added a new bonus area to the ticket—the Cash Splash Spot—where players can scratch to win $40 instantly. In addition to winning instant cash prizes, the game offers players the opportunity to enter their non-winning $5 Frogger tickets into a 2nd chance draw to win weekly prizes of $100.

"As the timeless brand appeal of Frogger demonstrates, this game literally leaps off the shelves in stores and is a favorite among Lottery players," said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director. "Each iteration of Frogger has met with tremendous sales success, which ultimately benefits Idaho public schools and buildings."

"The Frogger brand, which is part of Pollard Banknote's popular Video Game Classics collection, has continually proven to be a top-seller for the Idaho Lottery and this latest edition is no different," said Brad Thompson, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Pollard Banknote. "Leveraging the excitement of the brand's anniversary, exciting 2nd chance promotions and new play features, we are thrilled to see that the appeal of Frogger is stronger than ever with Idaho Lottery players. We look forward to continuing to work with the Lottery to bring its players innovative game concepts and playstyles for years to come."

The Idaho Lottery responsibly provides entertaining games with a high degree of integrity to maximize proceeds for public education in the State. Since its inception in 1989, the Idaho Lottery has returned $961.5 million to the State's public schools and buildings. For more information, please visit idaholottery.com.

About Konami Cross Media NY, Inc.

Konami Cross Media NY, Inc. is a member of KONAMI Group and specializes in multiplatform brand management and production. Konami Cross Media NY, Inc. takes a 360-degree approach in managing the rights to globally iconic IPs such as Yu-Gi-Oh!, Bomberman, Contra, and Frogger.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class mkodo game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

Brad Thompson, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, E-mail: [email protected]; Pollard Banknote Limited, Telephone: (204) 474-2323

