Idaho Lottery's 30th Anniversary Family of Games Named NASPL's Best New Instant Game of 2019

The winner of the Best New Instant Game category was announced on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at NASPL's annual conference in Little Rock, Arkansas. All entries were evaluated based on a variety of criteria including innovative aspects of the game, cost/benefit analysis results, strategic insight, and visual appeal.

The Idaho Lottery launched the 30th Anniversary family at the $5, $10, and—a first ever for the Lottery—$30 price points with a multitude of features and support that contributed to its tremendous success. Since 2019 marks the Idaho Lottery's 30th anniversary, these three tickets led the celebration with their sparkling, colorful design centered around the Lottery's anniversary logo to convey a fun party theme. The design was further enhanced by Pollard Banknote's Scratch FX® innovation—a patented cold foil process that gives tickets a vibrant shine that cuts through retail clutter. In the spirit of innovation, this family of games was also supported by an omni-channel marketing approach including various social media, retail, and mass media campaigns, as well as an xtraplayGAMES™ experience powered by Pollard Banknote that offered an engaging 2nd chance opportunity through the Lottery's app allowing players to take part in an interactive game for a chance to win cash prizes. Players appreciated the excitement and heightened entertainment provided by these games, which surpassed all of the Lottery's engagement goals and together generated over $1 million in weekly sales for six straight weeks!

"We're excited to see the 30th Anniversary family of games named NASPL's Best New Instant Game," said Doug Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Pollard Banknote. "Like Pollard Banknote, the Idaho Lottery is driven by innovation. This game is a perfect example of their dedication to creating outstanding player experiences for everyone. We have worked with the Lottery to provide many innovative games and look forward to continuing this successful partnership that will benefit Idahoans for years to come."

"The 30th Anniversary family of games was an incredible success, surpassing all of our expectations," said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director. "The Lottery's anniversary gave us an opportunity to celebrate with three unique tickets featuring Pollard Banknote's Scratch FX® print technology as well as utilizing their expertise in creating exceptional digital player experiences. In addition to connecting with our players on a great celebration, this family of games created $2.8 million in dividends for our beneficiaries, Idaho public schools and the state's permanent facilities."

The Idaho Lottery responsibly provides entertaining games with a high degree of integrity to maximize proceeds for education in Idaho. Since its inception in 1989, the Lottery has returned more than $906 million to the State's Public School Building Account and the Permanent Building Fund. For more information, please visit www.idaholottery.com.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Oasis-branded electronic ticket machines to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 67.5% by the Pollard family and 32.5% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Pollard Banknote Limited

For further information: Doug Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, E-mail: dpollard@pbl.ca; John Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, E-mail: jpollard@pbl.ca; Rob Rose, Chief Financial Officer, E-mail: rrose@pbl.ca; Pollard Banknote Limited, Telephone: (204) 474-2323

Related Links

www.pollardbanknote.com

