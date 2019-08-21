Idaho Lottery Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Exciting New Family of Games

WINNIPEG, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ – Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) ("Pollard Banknote") is excited to congratulate the Idaho Lottery on the success of its 30th Anniversary family of Scratch Games™, which launched in February at the $5, $10, and $30 price points. The three games performed extremely well, together representing more than 22% of the Lottery's total instant sales since their launch (based on 20 weeks of sales data).

The Lottery's 30th anniversary year also marked the launch of their first $30 ticket as part of this family of games—a thematic tie-in to the milestone anniversary. Players could also enter any non-winning 30th Anniversary Scratch Game ticket for a second chance draw with an opportunity to win cash prizes up to $30,000.

"Pollard Banknote's collaboration on our 30th Anniversary family of games captured the playing public's interest in this milestone year," said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director. "We have been extremely pleased with the results of our 30th Anniversary Scratch tickets. They've led the way in the Idaho Lottery achieving record sales and dividends for our good causes. It's been a terrific way to celebrate our success on behalf of public education in Idaho."

"We've had the pleasure of bringing many exciting games to market in Idaho," said Byron Peterson, Director, Sales & Marketing, Pollard Banknote. "It's an honor to help the Lottery celebrate its 30th anniversary with these three eye-catching tickets, and we look forward to helping the Lottery introduce innovative new games for many more years to come."

Over the years, the Lottery has leveraged leading innovations such as Pollard Banknote's Clear Play™, Scratch FX®, Spectrum Scratch FX®, Glitter FX™, Eco Scratch™, and specialty inks such as neon. Scratch FX® enhanced all three 30th Anniversary tickets, making the colorful diamond and firework designs sparkle and stand out at retail.

The Idaho Lottery responsibly provides entertaining games with a high degree of integrity to maximize proceeds for education in Idaho. Since its inception in 1989, the Lottery has returned more than $906 million to the State's Public School Building Account and the Permanent Building Fund. For more information, please visit www.idaholottery.com.

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Oasis-branded electronic ticket machines to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 67.5% by the Pollard family and 32.5% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

