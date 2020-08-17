Idaho Lottery Awards Five-Year Contract Extension to International Gamco--A Pollard Banknote Company

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) ("Pollard Banknote") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Pollard Games, Inc., doing business as International Gamco ("Gamco"), has received a five-year contract extension from the Idaho Lottery Commission ("Idaho Lottery") for its PullTabs program. As a result, the Gamco contract will be extended through June 30, 2026.

Gamco has provided paper pull-tabs to the Idaho Lottery since 1995 and became its sole supplier in 2008. In 2012, the Lottery introduced electronic pull-tabs, TouchTabs®, in age-controlled social establishments. The TouchTabs product is serviced by Pollard Banknote subsidiary Diamond Game as a subcontractor to Gamco.

"This extension will allow us to continue building on our successful 25-year partnership with International Gamco and leverage the unique and innovative products offered by both International Gamco and Diamond Game," said Jeff Anderson, Director, Idaho Lottery. "Their expertise and dedication to our PullTabs program have been significant in enhancing player experiences."

"We are grateful to the Idaho Lottery for their trust in, and commitment to, our company and products," said Bill Breslo, President, Diamond Game. "We are proud of the contribution our products have made to the State's Public Schools and Permanent Building Fund, and we look forward to the continued growth of the PullTabs program. We are committed to providing best-in-class products and service to the Idaho Lottery as we extend our long-standing relationship."

The Idaho Lottery aims to responsibly provide entertaining games with a high degree of integrity to maximize proceeds for education programs in Idaho. Since its inception in 1989 through fiscal year 2020, the Idaho Lottery has returned $961.5 million to the State's Public Schools and Permanent Building Fund. For more information, please visit idaholottery.com.

About International Gamco and Diamond Game

International Gamco, a Pollard Banknote company, is a major supplier of charitable and lottery paper pull-tab games in the United States and international markets. Known for its game innovation, quality products, and customer service, International Gamco has provided pull-tabs for over 35 years. Learn more about International Gamco at www.intlgamco.com.

Diamond Game designs, produces, and services games, gaming systems, and tickets for various public gaming and charity gaming markets. With over 25 years of experience, Diamond Game has built a reputation for innovative products and services, offering a suite of products that deliver on the promise of generating new retail channels and more money for good causes. Diamond Game maintains its corporate headquarters in Los Angeles, California and service facilities in Hamilton, Ontario, Jefferson City, Missouri and Boise, Idaho. For more information on Diamond Game, visit www.diamondgame.com.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class mkodo game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Oasis-branded electronic ticket machines to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 67.5% by the Pollard family and 32.5% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

For further information: Doug Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Pollard Banknote Limited, E-mail: [email protected], Telephone: (204) 474-2323; John Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Pollard Banknote Limited, E-mail: [email protected], Telephone: (204) 474-2323; Rob Rose, Chief Financial Officer, Pollard Banknote Limited, E-mail: [email protected], Telephone: (204) 474-2323; Sara Navidazar, Senior Director of Marketing, Diamond Game, E-mail: [email protected], Telephone: (818) 727-1690 ext. 206

