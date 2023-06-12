Icy Hot® and KidSport partner to positively impact communities by providing sports opportunities for Canadian children and youth facing socio-economic barriers.

MONTREAL, June 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Icy Hot® announces a three-year partnership with KidSport Canada with the goal of providing more Canadian kids with access to organized sport. Over the next three years, Icy Hot® will donate $500,000 to KidSport to support their mission of providing kids with the means to join registered sports, through funding for registration and equipment.

With one in three Canadian children not being able to access sports because of financial constraints, KidSport is making the dreams of many children come true. Icy Hot®'s support of KidSport will empower over 1,600 kids to rise from economic obstacles to participate in organized sports, which can help set a solid foundation for their future success. Above the physical benefits of sport, it also has the power to help build self-confidence, resilience, and discipline and promotes the values of teamwork, inclusion, and respect for others.

Founded in 1993, KidSport Canada aimed at helping families overcome the prohibitive cost of sport. Since then, the organization has expanded across Canada, giving tens of thousands of kids each year the opportunity to participate in organized sports through subsidies for registration and equipment. At the heart of KidSport's mission is the belief that participation in sport can have a positive impact on children's development and wellbeing.

"KidSport is pleased to partner with Icy Hot® to expand the reach of our financial support to families across Canada and make sure no kid is ever left watching from the sidelines," says Greg Ingalls, CEO, KidSport Canada. "We believe that sport helps with social development - on the playing field, kids learn life skills such as teamwork, goal setting and leadership - which will benefit them for the rest of their lives."

Over the past five years, KidSport raised over $40 million dollars towards grants for registration and equipment for 188,000 kids in communities across Canada. Thanks to its new partnership with Icy Hot®, KidSport will now be able to support an additional 1,600 kids in pursuing their athletic dreams.

"At Icy Hot®, we empower everybody to rise from pain so they can fully participate in sports, underlying our core belief in the importance of physical activity," says Nate Challen, General Manager, Sanofi Consumer Health Canada. "We are excited to partner with KidSport and give kids the opportunity to play registered sports, regardless of their financial situation. Our goal is to help as many kids as possible get in the game so that they can benefit from all that sport has to offer."

"I'm excited to partner with Icy Hot®, a brand rooted in helping encourage and instill strong values taught through sport," says Elladj Baldé, professional Canadian skater, Icy Hot® x KidSport partnership ambassador and public figure. "Throughout my skating career, I learned the importance of rising from the pain and it is because of this that I've been able to continue to perform today. But most importantly, I wouldn't be here without the support and generosity of my community, and Icy Hot®'s donation to KidSport further embodies everything I stand for as a professional athlete, to call in the next generation of talent."

About Icy Hot®:

The brand Icy Hot® is driven by purpose, passion, and commitment to help everybody rise from pain by delivering effective solutions for fast-acting and targeted topical pain relief for over 50 years. Harnessing the dual-action power of menthol, Icy Hot®'s products are known for providing a cold sensation, followed by a soothing warm sensation. With a comprehensive portfolio of topical pain-relief solutions including creams, patches, foam and no-mess applicators, Icy Hot®'s mission is to empower everybody to rise from pain.

About KidSport:

KidSport is a national not-for-profit organization that provides financial assistance for registration fees to kids aged 18 and under. Through a confidential application process, KidSport provides grants that enable kids to play a season of sport through assistance with sport registration fees and equipment costs. KidSport believes that the power of sport participation promotes the development of children's social, mental, and physical wellbeing. Through increasing access to quality sport programs, KidSport strengthens communities across Canada.

