Iconic Canadian Collaboration: Tilley Partners with Café Olimpico for Pop-Up Residency

TORONTO, May 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Montreal's Café Olimpico, renowned as one of the top 50 worldwide cafes by the Telegraph UK, is making its debut in Toronto in a collaboration with Tilley, the iconic Canadian headwear and adventure apparel brand. From May 17 to May 26, Café Olimpico will transform a corner of Tilley's Flagship Boutique at 61 Ossington Avenue into a bustling coffee haven.

Tilley, founded in 1980 by the visionary Alex Tilley during his sailing adventures on the Great Lakes, is celebrated for its enduring hats and adventure apparel. With a commitment to craftsmanship, quality, and timeless design, Tilley has remained steadfast in its mission to produce the world's finest hats and adventure clothing.

Since 1970, Café Olimpico has been a beloved destination for coffee enthusiasts from around the globe. Beyond its exceptional coffee, Olimpico is cherished for the moments of magic and genuine kindness that occur within its walls.



Daniel Koppenol, CMO at Tilley, on how the partnership came together, shared, "Bringing together two Canadian icons passionate about their craft—one with a legacy spanning half a century and the other nearing that milestone—feels like a natural convergence. The parallels between coffee culture and premium technical apparel are strikingly evident."



Jonathan Vannelli, third-generation owner of Café Olimpico, echoed the sentiment, remarking, "This collaboration embodies the organic union of two quintessential Canadian brands, each steeped in a tradition of excellence. We eagerly anticipate introducing Café Olimpico's distinctive ambiance and coffee to Toronto, alongside Tilley."



Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to experience the fusion of two Canadian institutions with close to a century of combined history. Join us from May 17 to May 26 at Tilley's Flagship on Ossington Avenue for a taste of Café Olimpico's legendary coffee within the iconic setting of Tilley's renowned adventure apparel.



About Tilley

At Tilley, our goal is simple: to craft the world's finest hats and clothing that are ready for adventure so you can be too. For more than 40 years, our pieces have been built with the elements and their unpredictability in mind. Every detail meticulously vetted so you can take in the moment knowing we've got your back. Made to be lived in and loved for generations, we are committed to timeless style and enduring excellence.

About Café Olimpico

Café Olimpico is a Montreal institution that got its start in 1970 with a simple and pure intention; a place where the founder Rocco and his friends could watch football, play pool, and enjoy a card game. Olimpico soon became a gathering place for the whole neighborhood - a place where you could enjoy a traditional espresso and find respite from whatever was happening in the outside world.

