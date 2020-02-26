Iconic '90s Canadian Philly Angel Announces Search for Successor

As part of her quest, Kash invites Canadians to share a short video on social using #PHILLYCastingCall, showcasing why they're perfect for the role. Beyond bragging rights, starting in early May the new angel will star in PHILLY Cream Cheese programming, spreading their wings and love for PHILLY with Canadians.

"Canadians have a strong emotional connection to the beloved '90s PHILLY Angel – she's become virtually synonymous with PHILLY, in fact more than half (55%) of Canadians recognize her as the PHILLY angel - so we wanted to tap into our consumers' nostalgia to create a communications platform that felt fresh and relevant for today," says Heena Verma, Sr. Marketing Manager, Brand Build & Innovation, Kraft Heinz Canada. "We are open to all Canadians and it's important to us and Linda that her successor is reflective of the Canada we know and love: diverse and inclusive."

While Kash may be ready to pass on her wings, she won't hand them over to just anyone. Kash is looking for a charming, clever and relatable angel who can carry on her legacy and bring a fresh outlook to the role. Of course, a love for the creamy taste of PHILLY on bagel is a must. Eligible candidates must be 18 years of age or older and be legal residents of Canada.

"After years of spreading a little cream cheese love across Canada, I've had an amazing time being the PHILLY angel and I am so excited to be back and searching for my successor, as casting director," says Linda Kash, 90s PHILLY Angel. "My biggest piece of advice to wannabe-PHILLY angels is to be yourself. Have fun and show me what makes you different. Oh, and remember it's pronounced bagel - not bagg-el. I seriously won't look at submissions with bagg-el pronunciations!"

Those looking to audition should submit their videos from a public social account using #PHILLYCastingCall from February 26 at 12:00 AM to March 10, 2020 at 11:59 PM. Videos can be shared via Instagram, Twitter, YouTube or Facebook. Be sure to have fun with your submission and showcase your personality, creativity, charm, and highlight why you deserve to be Linda's successor.

For more information on the casting call please visit: http://www.kraftcanada.com/~/media/Kraft Canada/brands/images/Philadelphia/philly-casting-call-guidelines.pdf

About Kraft Heinz Canada

Kraft Heinz Canada is the country's largest food and beverage company and is a subsidiary of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC). Kraft Heinz Canada provides high quality, great taste and nutrition for all eating occasions whether at home, in restaurants or on the go. Kraft Heinz Canada products are found in 97 per cent of Canadian households. The Company's iconic brands include Kraft Peanut Butter, Heinz Ketchup, KD, Philadelphia Cream Cheese, Renées Dressing, Jell-O, Classico, Kool-Aid and Maxwell House. Kraft Heinz Canada is dedicated to the sustainable health of our people, our planet and our Company. For more information, please visit www.kraftheinzcompany.com.

