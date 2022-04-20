ICC Canada and Royal Canadian Geographical Society Announce Collaboration Project in the Spirit of Reconciliation

OTTAWA, ON, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Inuit Circumpolar Council (ICC) Canada and the Royal Canadian Geographical Society (RCGS) are pleased to announce a collaboration project aimed at bringing greater awareness of circumpolar Inuit issues and the importance of Inuit globally in support of reconciliation. The project includes articles in Canadian Geographic Magazine, public speaking events, educational materials and outreach, and a documentary film project.

"On behalf of ICC Canada it is a pleasure to announce this collaboration between our organizations to highlight the value of Inuit voices in global governance. The RCGS has been informing Canadians since 1929 about our country and is committed to amplifying Inuit voices. This collaboration reflects the groundswell of reconciliation efforts across the country, and grew from informal meetings between officials in our organizations over time. Our Board of Directors has greeted this project with enthusiasm, and we feel we will all benefit from it. I thank Her Excellency for supporting this project." stated Monica Ell-Kanayuk, President, ICC Canada.

"RCGS is deeply committed to living the principles of reconciliation in all aspects of our work. To fully realize our mission- to make Canada better known to Canadians and the world- we must amplify authentic Inuit voice related to knowledge of Inuit Nunangat and governance as means of guiding our own actions, and that of all Canadians, in our efforts to curb climate change and take positive climate action. Our collaboration with ICC Canada offers these opportunities and we are honoured to be the chosen, trusted partner of Inuit in this pursuit." John Geiger, CEO, the Royal Canadian Geographical Society.

Evidence of the collaboration can already be found in the pages of recent editions of Canadian Geographic Magazine, with profiles of ICC's international work, and more recently the special edition on Indigenous Voices featuring a cover story about the resurgence of traditional tattoos. Later in 2022, when conditions permit, a joint public speaking event is planned, and work has begun this year in the planning phase on a documentary film profiling key circumpolar Inuit issues.

"This is a very exciting project for Inuit," said ICC Canada Vice-President (International) Lisa Koperqualuk. "Impacts in the circumpolar Arctic come from abroad, and to safeguard the Arctic Inuit voices must be heard. Inuit are doing incredible things not only to combat climate change, but also and through our Indigenous Knowledge and the preservation of our language we have much to offer our youth, Canada, and the world. RCGS is a great partner to help tell our stories. There are some fascinating links we all have together, so this collaboration has developed quite organically, and I am very happy we are announcing it today, and with the support of the Governor General of Canada."

"Collaboration on Inuit, First Nations and Métis led initiatives to advance our own, and Canadians, understanding is key to realizing the Royal Canadian Geographical Society's strategic priority to advance Truth and Reconciliation across Canada. I am proud to celebrate this collaboration with the Inuit Circumpolar Council of Canada," Charlene Bearhead, Director of Reconciliation, the Royal Canadian Geographical Society.

This release is also available in Inuktitut symbolic and roman

ICC

The Inuit Circumpolar Council (ICC) is an Indigenous Peoples' Organization (IPO), founded in 1977 to promote and celebrate the unity of 180,000 Inuit from Alaska (USA), Canada, Greenland, and Chukotka (Russia). ICC works to promote Inuit rights, safeguard the Arctic environment, and protect and promote the Inuit way of life. In regard to climate change, we believe that it is crucial for world leaders and governments to recognize, respect and fully implement the human rights of Inuit and all other Indigenous peoples across the globe.

RCGS

Founded in 1929, The Royal Canadian Geographical Society has been making Canada better known to Canadians and to the world for 90 years. Best known for its Canadian Geographic magazine, the Society also supports Canadian geographical expeditions and provides grants and scholarships for cutting-edge geographical research. The Society's vision is to help Canadians chart a successful future by fostering a greater understanding of Canada's geography — its diverse human and physical landscapes — as well as the changes affecting its people and the environment.

SOURCE Royal Canadian Geographical Society

For further information: Carole Simon, ICC (Canada), [email protected]; Keegan Hoban, Royal Canadian Geographical Society, [email protected], (877) 786-2376 ext.138