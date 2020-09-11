ICBC sees huge savings, yet continues to deny consumers relief during COVID-19

$329.5 million in financial savings from reduced claims costs;

in financial savings from reduced claims costs; a 37% reduction in claims compared to the same period last year,

roughly 6,000 fewer claims per week, and;

a $1 billion improvement in its investment portfolio.

ICBC further disclosed that in July claims were down roughly 20%, and remained down roughly 13% at the end of August.

ICBC's refusal to return COVID-19 savings to its customers stands in stark contrast to private insurers, which across the country have returned an average of $280 per eligible driver. In total, more than $800 million in premium relief has been provided to drivers in provinces with competitive insurance systems.

"Rather than supporting British Columbians in their time of need, ICBC is balancing its books on the backs of drivers in this province," said Aaron Sutherland, Vice-President, Pacific, IBC. "Just next door in Alberta, eligible drivers have received an average of $302 in premium relief in recognition of the fact that claims are down and consumers deserve a share of those savings."

All Canadian insurers are dealing with the same financial uncertainties as ICBC, yet are still providing premium relief to their customers. If ICBC won't provide a rebate or premium relief to BC drivers, its time they were able to buy their auto insurance from a company that will.

