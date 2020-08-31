ICBC's monopoly is a burden taxpayers simply cannot afford

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Despite charging the highest auto insurance premiums in the country, the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC) continues to be a financial dumpster fire that both drivers and taxpayers simply cannot afford.

ICBC's newly released numbers – delivered today as part of the government's 2019/20 Public Accounts – show that the crown insurer's $375 million financial loss has pushed the BC government into deficit. Were it not for ICBC, the province would have ended the fiscal year with a surplus of roughly $55 million.

Whereas private insurers pay corporate taxes that support vital public services in B.C., ICBC continues to be a drain on the provincial treasury. A history of ICBC's losses since 2016, totaling in excess of $3.8 billion, are set out below:

$293 million in 2015/16

in 2015/16 $612 million in 2016/17

in 2016/17 $1.33 billion in 2017/18

in 2017/18 $1.15 billion in 2018/19

in 2018/19 $375 million in 2019/20

Now, more than ever, it's time to put a stop to this ongoing financial risk to taxpayers and end ICBC's monopoly of auto insurance in British Columbia.

