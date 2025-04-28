IBM Delivers Autonomous Security Operations with Cutting-Edge Agentic AI

New advanced AI capabilities help transform cybersecurity operations, driving efficiency and precision in threat hunting, detection, investigation and response

ARMONK, N.Y., April 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today introduced new agentic and automation capabilities to its managed detection and response service offerings to help enable autonomous security operations and predictive threat intelligence for clients.

IBM is launching Autonomous Threat Operations Machine (ATOM), an agentic AI system providing autonomous threat triage, investigation, and remediation with minimal human intervention. IBM is also introducing the new X-Force Predictive Threat Intelligence (PTI) agent for ATOM, which leverages industry vertical-specific AI foundation models to generate predictive threat insights on potential adversarial activity and minimize manual threat hunting efforts.

"Organizations continue to be challenged by increasingly stealthy and persistent cyber threats, which are slowing detection and response times," said Mark Hughes, Global Managing Partner for Cybersecurity Services, IBM. "By delivering agentic AI capabilities, IBM is automating threat hunting to help improve detection and response processes so clients can unlock new value from security operations and free up already scarce security resources."

Autonomous Threat Operations Machine (ATOM)

Powering IBM's Threat Detection and Response (TDR) services, ATOM's AI agentic framework and orchestration engine leverages multiple individual agents to augment an organization's existing security analytics solution and help accelerate threat detection, analyze alerts with enrichment and contextualization, perform risk analysis, create and execute investigation plans, and perform remediation actions which enhance the security analyst experience. This orchestration allows security teams to focus on high priority threats, rather than spending valuable time on false positives or lower-priority risks.

As a global systems integrator and managed security services provider, IBM Consulting helps clients manage their security operations center (SOC) outcomes, including the delivery of AI-based orchestration for threat detection and response. Within the TDR platform, ATOM acts as a vendor-agnostic digital operator and provides AI capabilities that integrate with existing solutions from IBM and partners including Google Cloud, Microsoft, and more.

Predictive Threat Intelligence (PTI)

IBM X-Force Predictive Threat Intelligence (PTI) integrates AI with expert human analysis to help curate proactive threat intelligence. Built on proprietary AI foundational models and trained on cybersecurity data, PTI provides a tailored, contextualized threat intelligence feed and predicts potential threats based on adversary behavior.

To extract early indicators of behavior and compromise, PTI gathers data from more than 100 sources including X-Force Threat Intelligence, open-source RSS feeds, APIs and other automated sources, as well as user-supplied organizational context. PTI synthesizes that information into collective intelligence reports that include recommended threat hunt queries tailored to the organization's specific needs. By focusing on indicators of behaviors, instead of just indicators of compromise, businesses can get ahead of threats.

RSAC 2025 Conference

This week, during the RSAC 2025 Conference in San Francisco, attendees can find IBM on-stage and at the booth on the Moscone Center's North expo floor (#N-5871). For more details on IBM's presence at the RSAC 2025 Conference, visit: https://www.ibm.com/events/rsa-conference.

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. More than 4,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service.

Visit ibm.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Joel Rushing

[email protected]

SOURCE IBM