IBI Group Inc. Opens the Market

News provided by

TMX Group Limited

Oct 24, 2019, 12:03 ET

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Scott Stewart, Chief Executive Officer, IBI Group Inc. (IBG), joined Steven Mills, Head, Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market to celebrate 15 years listed on Toronto Stock Exchange. IBI Group Inc. is a globally integrated architecture, planning, engineering, and technology firm with over 2,600 professionals around the world. IBI Group Inc. commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on August 30, 2004.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

IBI Group Inc. Opens the Market (CNW Group/TMX Group Limited)
IBI Group Inc. Opens the Market (CNW Group/TMX Group Limited)

Organization Profile

TMX Group Limited

You just read:

IBI Group Inc. Opens the Market

News provided by

TMX Group Limited

Oct 24, 2019, 12:03 ET