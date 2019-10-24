IBI Group Inc. Opens the Market

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Scott Stewart, Chief Executive Officer, IBI Group Inc. (IBG), joined Steven Mills, Head, Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market to celebrate 15 years listed on Toronto Stock Exchange. IBI Group Inc. is a globally integrated architecture, planning, engineering, and technology firm with over 2,600 professionals around the world. IBI Group Inc. commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on August 30, 2004.

