IBC teams up with Kennebecasis Regional Police Force to tackle distracted driving

"Driver distraction remains a significant factor in collisions on our roads," said Amanda Dean, Vice-President, Atlantic, IBC. "The bottom line is that these collisions are preventable. That is why we are delighted to support KRPF in their efforts to take this important message to the young drivers of New Brunswick."

The KRPF is launching a series of local school visits that are set to take place this fall. The sessions will include engaging activities and conversation starters with the police to help educate youth on the consequences of distracted driving and how to prevent it. Students will have the opportunity to experience the consequences of "texting and driving" in a safe environment.

"The KRPF is delighted to be partnering with the Insurance Bureau of Canada on this initiative," said Wayne Gallant, Chief, KRPF. "This new tool will be a great educational aid for our department in informing our youth about the dangers of distracted driving in a way that is compelling and real for me. I thank IBC for their partnership and support of this initiative."

Distracted driving has become one of the most serious road safety issues in Canada today. A distracted driver is 23 times more likely to crash than a non-distracted driver is. A person caught using a hand-held device while driving in New Brunswick faces a $172.50 fine and loss of three demerit points. The penalties will be more severe if the offence results in injury or death.

About Insurance Bureau of Canada

Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is the national industry association representing Canada's private home, auto and business insurers. Its member companies make up 90% of the property and casualty (P&C) insurance market in Canada. For more than 50 years, IBC has worked with governments across the country to help make affordable home, auto and business insurance available for all Canadians. IBC supports the vision of consumers and governments trusting, valuing and supporting the private P&C insurance industry. It champions key issues and helps educate consumers on how best to protect their homes, cars, businesses and properties.

P&C insurance touches the lives of nearly every Canadian and plays a critical role in keeping businesses safe and the Canadian economy strong. It employs more than 128,000 Canadians, contributes $9 billion in taxes and has a total premium base of $59.6 billion.

