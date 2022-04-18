IBC Reminds Residents in Atlantic Canada to Prepare for Heavy Rain and Wind

HALIFAX, NS, April 18, 2022 /CNW/ - With Environment Canada predicting heavy rain and winds in Atlantic Canada this week, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is sharing the following tips and advice to help keep your family and property safe.

"This amount of rainfall could result in flooding and property damage," said Amanda Dean, Vice-President, Atlantic, IBC. "We want to ensure that residents throughout the region stay safe and prepare their homes for the impact of this severe weather system."

Severe weather is expected in each Atlantic Province with New Brunswick expected to sustain significant amounts of rain, and the west-coast of Newfoundland and Labrador expecting winds of up to 120 km/hour.

IBC's Top 10 tips to prepare for severe weather:

Create an emergency preparedness plan for your family. Move valuable items in your basement to higher levels in your home. Assemble disaster safety kits for your home, car and office. Prepare a detailed home inventory. Protect or move property that might be damaged by flying debris. Have someone check your property if you are away. Make sure downspouts are clear of debris and direct water away from your home. Charge handheld electronics and have back-up power sources available. Secure any loose patio furniture and barbecues when a storm is on its way. Share these tips with your friends and family to ensure they are prepared, too.

Water damage in a basement due to a sewer backup is only covered if you have purchased specific, optional sewer backup coverage.

Overland flood damage, which occurs when bodies of water such as rivers overflow onto dry land, is only covered if you have purchased specific, optional overland flood coverage. However, if you live in a known flood plain, this coverage may not be available.

Damage to homes caused by wind is usually covered. This includes damage caused by flying debris or falling branches or trees, or damage caused by water entering through openings caused by the above.

If you have purchased comprehensive or all perils automobile insurance coverage, damage to vehicles from wind, or water is usually covered. This coverage is not mandatory, so check your policy.

In certain circumstances, homeowners who are unable to return home due to insured damage are entitled to additional living expenses.

Anyone with questions about their individual policy should contact their insurance representative. When your policy renews annually, be sure to have your insurance representative walk you through what you are covered for, and any additional coverage you might be able to purchase.

For general insurance information contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1‑844-2ask-IBC (1-844-227-5422 x 228) or visit IBC.ca/disaster.

