IBC Encourages Ontarians to Prepare for Heavy Rainfall

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Environment Canada has issued a rainfall and freezing rain warning for Ontario. Rain, at times heavy, will develop early Saturday morning and continue overnight into Sunday.

Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) would like consumers to prepare for potential flooding to protect themselves from harm. For more information, visit Top Ten Tips to Reduce Your Risk of Water Damage.

Many Canadian insurers now offer residential overland flood insurance, which, along with sewer backup coverage, helps reduce the financial risk of flooding. However, these products are optional and a homeowner must choose to add them to their home insurance policy.

What to expect from insurance coverage for water damage

Damage as a result of sewer backup may be covered by home insurance if the coverage was purchased as an add-on to the home insurance policy. Varying amounts of sewer backup coverage are available. Check with your insurance representative to see if you have this type of coverage and, if so, how much coverage you purchased.

by home insurance if the coverage was purchased as an add-on to the home insurance policy. Varying amounts of sewer backup coverage are available. Check with your insurance representative to see if you have this type of coverage and, if so, how much coverage you purchased. Damage to vehicles caused by water is usually covered if comprehensive or all perils auto insurance has been purchased. This coverage is not mandatory, so check your policy or talk to your insurance representative.

if comprehensive or all perils auto insurance has been purchased. This coverage is not mandatory, so check your policy or talk to your insurance representative. Not all home insurance policies in Canada cover overland flooding and only some offer coverage for groundwater seepage.

cover overland flooding and only some offer coverage for groundwater seepage. Overland flooding usually occurs when bodies of water, such as rivers, streams, lakes, dams and other watercourses, overflow onto dry land and cause damage.

Tips for starting the claims process

When it is safe to do so, take these steps to begin the insurance claims process:

Assess and document potential damage. Taking photos can be helpful.

Call your insurance representative to report damages or losses.

Keep good notes and be as detailed as possible when providing information. Be sure to keep all receipts related to emergency repairs and cleanup.

Contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC (1-844-227-5422) if you need further information about home, business or car insurance.

For information on how to protect property against severe weather, floods and other disasters, visit IBC's website.

About Insurance Bureau of Canada

Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is the national industry association representing Canada's private home, auto and business insurers. Its member companies make up 90% of the property and casualty (P&C) insurance market in Canada. For more than 50 years, IBC has worked with governments across the country to help make affordable home, auto and business insurance available for all Canadians. IBC supports the vision of consumers and governments trusting, valuing and supporting the private P&C insurance industry. It champions key issues and helps educate consumers on how best to protect their homes, cars, businesses and properties.

P&C insurance touches the lives of nearly every Canadian and plays a critical role in keeping businesses safe and the Canadian economy strong. It employs more than 128,000 Canadians, pays over $9 billion in taxes and has a total premium base of $59.6 billion.

For media releases and more information, visit IBC's Media Centre at www.ibc.ca . Follow us on Twitter @IBC_Ontario or like us on Facebook. If you have a question about home, auto or business insurance, contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC.

SOURCE Insurance Bureau of Canada

For further information: Media Contact: Vanessa Barrasa, Manager, Media Relations, 416-550-9062, [email protected]

Related Links

www.ibc.ca

