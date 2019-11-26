IBC Applauds Manitoba Government Investment in Emergency Response Efforts

EDMONTON, Nov. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) commends the Manitoba government for providing new funding to help protect communities in emergency situations. The announcement included funding for a new communications system, damage prevention, climate resilience measures and spring flood preparedness.

"As the frequency and intensity of severe weather events, such as floods, are escalating, we want to work with the government on adaptation measures, like the ones recently announced, to better protect Manitobans. IBC and its members applaud the Manitoba government's investment," said Celyeste Power, Vice-President, Western, IBC.

The announcement includes a one-time capital investment of up to $45 million for damage prevention and climate resilience measures, and $3 million for spring flood preparedness, to be spent according to the priorities to be established by a panel of representatives from the Association of Manitoba Municipalities, the Winnipeg Metro Region and the province, including the Climate and Green Plan Implementation Office.

IBC reminds Canadians that it is not only insurers that foot the bill for severe weather damage, but also taxpayers. That's why all stakeholders should come together to reduce the financial strain caused by flood events. For every dollar paid out in insurance claims for damaged homes and businesses, Canadian governments and their taxpayers pay out much more to repair public infrastructure damaged by severe weather.

About Insurance Bureau of Canada

Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is the national industry association representing Canada's private home, auto and business insurers. Its member companies make up 90% of the property and casualty (P&C) insurance market in Canada. For more than 50 years, IBC has worked with governments across the country to help make affordable home, auto and business insurance available for all Canadians. IBC supports the vision of consumers and governments trusting, valuing and supporting the private P&C insurance industry. It champions key issues and helps educate consumers on how best to protect their homes, cars, businesses and properties.

P&C insurance touches the lives of nearly every Canadian and plays a critical role in keeping businesses safe and the Canadian economy strong. It employs more than 128,000 Canadians, pays $9.4 billion in taxes and has a total premium base of $59.6 billion.

For media releases and more information, visit IBC's Media Centre at www.ibc.ca. Follow IBC on Twitter @InsuranceBureau and @IBC_West or like us on Facebook. If you have a question about home, auto or business insurance, contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1‑844‑2ask-IBC.

SOURCE Insurance Bureau of Canada

For further information: Media contact: Vanessa Barrasa, Manager, Media Relations, 416-550-9062, vbarrasa@ibc.ca

Related Links

www.ibc.ca

