iA Financial Group to hold a virtual Investor Event on March 10, 2021

QUEBEC CITY, March 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - iA Financial Group (iA Financial Corporation Inc.) (TSX: IAG) will be holding a virtual Investor Event on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (ET).

Members of the executive team will be presenting on the following subjects:

President and CEO Denis Ricard will discuss overall strategy and ambitions.

will discuss overall strategy and ambitions. Executive Vice-President and Chief Growth Officer Mike L. Stickney will talk about iA's business mix and growth strategy.

will talk about iA's business mix and growth strategy. Executive Vice-President, Individual Insurance, Savings and Retirement Renée Laflamme will explain how iA can successfully grow in the Canadian individual insurance, savings and retirement market.

will explain how iA can successfully grow in the Canadian individual insurance, savings and retirement market. Executive Vice-President and Chief Growth Officer Mike L. Stickney , Executive Vice-President, Dealer Services and Special Risks François Blais and President, US Dealer Services Operations Kristen Gruber will explain how to leverage iA's expertise in Dealer Services to continue growing in Canada and in the U.S.

and will explain how to leverage iA's expertise in Dealer Services to continue growing in and in the U.S. Executive Vice-President, Information Technology and Investment Operations Pierre Miron and Executive Vice-President, Individual Insurance, Savings and Retirement Renée Laflamme will present how digital investments will support future growth.

and will present how digital investments will support future growth. Executive Vice-President and Chief Investment Officer Alain Bergeron will discuss the investment strategy.

will discuss the investment strategy. Executive Vice-President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Actuary Jacques Potvin will be talking about iA's financial strength and profitability.

Presentation material and a video webcast (https://encore.streamme.ca/2021-investor-event) will be available through the company's website at ia.ca, under About iA / Investor Relations / Events and Presentations / 2021 Investor Event. A transcript and an archived version of the webcast will be posted on the company's website a week after the presentation.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

