QUEBEC CITY, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. ("iA Insurance") announced that it has sent today to all shareholders of its Non-Cumulative Class A Preferred Shares Series B (TSX: IAF.PR.B) (the "Series B Preferred Shares") a formal notice and instructions for the redemption of the Series B Preferred Shares outstanding as of today (the "Series B Redemption"). Upon the Series B Redemption scheduled for July 29, 2024, iA Insurance will pay to the holders of the Series B Preferred Shares the redemption price consisting of $25 plus an amount equal to the cash dividend in respect of the third quarter, pro rated to the redemption date. There are 5,000,000 Series B Preferred Shares outstanding as of today.

Separately from the redemption price, the regular second quarter dividend of $0.2875 per Series B Preferred Share will be paid in the usual manner on July 2, 2024 to preferred shareholders of record on May 24, 2024. After the Series B Preferred Shares are redeemed, holders of Series B Preferred Shares will cease to be entitled to distributions of dividends and will not be entitled to exercise any rights as holders other than to receive the redemption price.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

To receive iA Financial Group news releases by email, you can sign up for our newsletter on our website at ia.ca.



iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

SOURCE iA Financial Group

Information: Investor Relations, Marie-Annick Bonneau, Office phone: 418-684-5000, ext. 104287, Email: [email protected]; Public Relations, Pierre Picard, Office phone: 418-684‐5000, ext. 101660, Email: [email protected]