iA Financial Corporation Inc. Opens the Market

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Denis Ricard, President and Chief Executive Officer, iA Financial Corporation Inc. (IAG), joined Sylvain Martel, Director, Capital Formation, Ontario & Québec, TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market to celebrate 20 years listed on Toronto Stock Exchange. Founded in 1892, iA Financial is an insurance and wealth management holding company. iA Financial and its subsidiaries offer a wide range of life and health insurance products, savings and retirement plans, mutual funds, securities, auto and home insurance, mortgages, and other financial products and services across Canada and the United States. iA Financial Corporation Inc. commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on February 10, 2000.