iA Clarington Opens the Market

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Adam Elliott, Senior Vice-President, National Sales Manager, iA Clarington, joined Rob Peterman, Vice-President, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange & TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market to celebrate the launch of three new Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs): IA Clarington Floating Rate Income Fund (IFRF); IA Clarington Global Allocation Fund (IGAF); and IA Clarington Strategic Income Fund (ISIF). A subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc., iA Clarington offers a wide range of investment products, including actively managed mutual funds, managed portfolio solutions, Active ETF Series and socially responsible investments. As of September 30, 2018, iA Clarington has more than $15 billion in assets under management. IFRF; IGAF; and ISIF commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on November 4, 2019.