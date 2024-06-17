TORONTO, June 17, 2024 /CNW/ - IA Clarington Investments Inc. ("iA Clarington") today announced the launch of three funds and the renaming of the IA Clarington Global Value Fund to IA Clarington Global Multifactor Equity Fund.

The new funds are as follows:

IA Clarington Global Equity Plus Portfolio and IA Clarington Global Balanced Plus Portfolio ("Global Plus Portfolios"), managed by iA Global Asset Management Inc. ("iAGAM")

Global Plus Portfolios

Managed by Tej Rai, Senior Vice-President, Asset Allocation, iAGAM, the Global Plus Portfolios provide convenient, one-ticket access to complementary investment styles with the aim of delivering strong risk-adjusted return potential and the opportunity to experience a smoother return through different market environments.

The IA Clarington Global Equity Plus Portfolio is a pure equity solution that consists of three underlying funds:

IA Clarington Loomis Global Equity Opportunities Fund , sub-advised by Loomis Sayles

, sub-advised by QV Investors Inc. IA Clarington Global Dividend Fund, managed by Dan Rohinton, Vice-President & Portfolio Manager, Global Dividend, iAGAM

The IA Clarington Global Balanced Plus Portfolio offers an additional layer of diversification by incorporating approximately 40% exposure to fixed income. The portfolio consists of four underlying funds:

IA Clarington Loomis Global Allocation Fund and IA Clarington Loomis Global Multisector Bond Fund , sub-advised by Loomis Sayles

and , sub-advised by IA Clarington Strategic Income Fund and IA Clarington Strategic Corporate Bond Fund, managed by Dan Bastasic , Senior Vice-President, Investments & Portfolio Manager, iAGAM

"Advisors have been requesting our top mandates in a one-ticket offering, and we listened. With the Global Plus Portfolios, clients have two diversified core solutions that make it easier than ever to stay invested through the ups and downs of the market, while advisors have the added convenience of an all-in-one portfolio," said Catherine Milum, President & CEO, iA Clarington.

Visit iaclarington.com/GlobalPlus to learn more about the Global Plus Portfolios.

IA Clarington Loomis International Growth Fund

Managed by Aziz Hamzaogullari, Founder, Chief Investment Officer & Portfolio Manager, Growth Equity Strategies, Loomis Sayles. The IA Clarington Loomis International Growth Fund provides long-term investors with a differentiated, alpha-focused investment solution driven by a disciplined and repeatable bottom-up investment process.

Key features:

Actively managed international equity strategy that pursues a strong long-term risk-adjusted excess return.

The strategy is underpinned by Mr. Hamzaogullari's long-term private equity approach to growth investing – the same philosophy and process behind the IA Clarington Loomis U.S. All Cap Growth Fund.

Seeks to invest in high-quality businesses, globally, with sustainable competitive advantages and secular and profitable growth, only when these businesses trade at a significant discount to the portfolio manager's estimate of intrinsic value.

High-conviction portfolio of 30–45 stocks, with up to 20% exposure to the U.S. and Canada .

"iA Clarington is proud to be the exclusive Canadian provider of a wide range of Loomis Sayles' retail mandates. The addition of Mr. Hamzaogullari's International Growth strategy to this proven suite of funds gives investors a compelling option for enhanced alpha-generation potential and one more way to access the expertise of a world-class portfolio manager," said Ms. Milum.

Visit iaclarington.com/LS to learn more about Loomis Sayles and the IA Clarington Loomis International Growth Fund.

Renaming of IA Clarington Global Value Fund

To reflect the shift in the fund's investment process from a fundamental approach to a multifactor quantitative strategy, the IA Clarington Global Value Fund will be renamed, subject to regulatory approval, to the IA Clarington Global Multifactor Equity Fund.

Managed by Sébastien Vaillancourt, Senior Director & Portfolio Manager, Quantitative Equities, iAGAM, and Jean-René Adam, Senior Vice-President, Head of Public Equities, iAGAM, the fund aims to maximize risk-adjusted return potential through a differentiated investment process that leverages iAGAM's institutional-calibre capabilities.

Key features:

Globally diversified equity fund that is well suited as a core holding in an optimally constructed portfolio.

Rigorous screening process identifies companies that exhibit robust characteristics across more than two dozen factors related to momentum, quality and value.

Disciplined quantitative approach eliminates most human biases from investment decision-making.

The investment objective of the fund has not changed as a result of this announcement.

About IA Clarington Investments Inc.

A subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. – Canada's fourth-largest life and health insurance company – iA Clarington offers a wide range of investment products, including actively managed mutual funds, managed portfolio solutions, Active ETF Series and socially responsible investments. As of April 30, 2024, iA Clarington has over $19 billion in assets under management. Visit iaclarington.com for more information.

About iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management, comprising both iA Global Asset Management Inc. and Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc., is one of Canada's largest asset managers, helping investors achieve their long-term wealth-creation goals through innovative investment solutions designed for today's complex markets. iAGAM's experienced portfolio managers use a proprietary investment methodology, rooted in its unifying commitment to strong risk management, analytical rigour and a disciplined, process-driven approach to asset allocation and security selection.

About Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P.

Since 1926, Loomis, Sayles & Company has helped fulfill the investment needs of institutional and mutual fund clients worldwide. The firm's performance-driven investors integrate deep proprietary research and integrated risk analysis to make informed, judicious decisions. Teams of portfolio managers, strategists, research analysts and traders collaborate to assess market sectors and identify investment opportunities wherever they may lie, within traditional asset classes or among a range of alternative investments. Loomis Sayles has the resources, foresight and the flexibility to look far and wide for value in broad and narrow markets in its commitment to deliver attractive sustainable returns for clients. This rich tradition has earned Loomis Sayles the trust and respect of clients worldwide, for whom it manages US$348 billion in assets (as of March 31, 2024; includes the assets of Loomis, Sayles & Co., L.P., and Loomis Sayles Trust Company, LLC. Loomis Sayles Trust Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P.).

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including investments in exchange-traded series of mutual funds. The information presented herein may not encompass all risks associated with mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The iA Clarington Funds are managed by IA Clarington Investments Inc. iA Clarington and the iA Clarington logo, iA Wealth and the iA Wealth logo, and iA Global Asset Management, iAGAM and the iA Global Asset Management logo are trademarks of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. and are used under license. iA Global Asset Management and iAGAM are trademarks and tradenames under which Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. and its subsidiary iA Global Asset Management Inc. operate.

