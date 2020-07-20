iA Clarington Investments expands fixed-income lineup with two new products

TORONTO, July 20, 2020 /CNW/ - IA Clarington Investments Inc. ("iA Clarington") today announced the launch of two actively managed fixed-income products:

IA Clarington Loomis Global Multisector Bond Fund , sub-advised by Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P. ("Loomis Sayles"), and

, sub-advised by Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P. ("Loomis Sayles"), and IA Wealth Enhanced Bond Pool, managed by iA Investment Management Inc. ("iA Investment Management").

"These mandates broaden and strengthen our already robust lineup of income solutions, providing investors with an expanded range of high-conviction strategies for increasingly complex market conditions," said Kos Lazaridis, Senior Vice-President, Products & Solutions, iA Wealth.

IA Clarington Loomis Global Multisector Bond Fund

Modeled after a US$27-billion1 strategy that has helped investors achieve their goals for more than two decades,2 IA Clarington Loomis Global Multisector Bond Fund provides actively managed, diversified exposure to the full range of income opportunities and the flexibility to adapt to changing market conditions.

Key features:

Invests in a mix of investment grade corporate bonds and government debt, with the ability to gain opportunistic exposure to non-traditional areas of fixed income, including emerging markets and high yield.

A value-driven, bottom-up research process drives security selection and the resulting sector allocations.

Investment decisions are made with a three- to five-year time horizon, with the intent to hold securities through a cycle to capture higher valuations as their underlying fundamentals improve.

"We are very excited to bring this mandate to Canadian investors through our valued partnership with iA Clarington, which recently marked its fifth year," said Elaine Stokes, Executive Vice-President & Portfolio Manager, Loomis Sayles.

"Loomis Sayles is one of North America's oldest and most respected investment management firms, and iA Clarington is privileged to be its Canadian retail partner. Along with IA Clarington Loomis Global Allocation Fund and IA Clarington Loomis Global Equity Opportunities Fund, this new mandate provides investors with access to Loomis Sayles' proven process and expertise across the entire asset class spectrum," said Adam Elliott, Senior Vice-President & National Sales Manager, iA Clarington.

To learn more about IA Clarington Loomis Global Multisector Bond Fund, speak with your financial advisor or visit iaclarington.com/Loomis

IA Wealth Enhanced Bond Pool

Building off the success of IA Wealth Core Bond Pool, IA Wealth Enhanced Bond Pool offers the same competitively priced core fixed-income exposure with an added opportunity for a more compelling risk-adjusted return profile.

Key features:

An actively managed, multi-manager approach that brings together the fixed-income expertise of iA Investment Management, iA Clarington , Loomis Sayles , PIMCO Canada Corp. and Wellington Square. 3

, , PIMCO Canada Corp. and Wellington Square. Investment grade portfolio complemented with diversified exposure to non-traditional fixed income, providing higher return potential while mitigating risk.

Targets consistent monthly income and capital growth in a low-risk classified offering.

"Today's complex market conditions require a flexible, active approach and a deep understanding of the macroeconomic environment. This new mandate delivers both, providing investors with an opportunity to enhance the stability and return potential of their fixed-income portfolios," said Clément Gignac, First Vice-President, Diversified Funds & Chief Economist, iA Investment Management.

"Mr. Gignac is one of Canada's most highly regarded economists. He and his team at iA Investment Management, along with the Fund's impressive lineup of underlying portfolio managers, have a proven track record of navigating uncertain markets and capitalizing on emerging opportunities," Lazaridis said.

To learn more about IA Wealth Enhanced Bond Pool, speak with your financial advisor or visit iaclarington.com/EnhancedBond



1Source: Loomis Sayles, as at March 31, 2020. 2Refers to the Loomis Sayles Multisector Full Discretion strategy, which is not available for sale in Canada. The purpose of the information presented on the Loomis Sayles Multisector Full Discretion strategy is to indicate the portfolio manager's ability to manage a fund that may have similar investment objectives and/or strategies to the IA Clarington Loomis Global Multisector Bond Fund. It does not imply similar or future performance. There may be differences between the funds that may affect performance, including but not limited to fee structures. 3Wellington Square refers to Wellington Square Capital Partners Inc. (sub-advisor) and Wellington Square Advisors Inc. (sub-sub advisor).

About IA Clarington Investments Inc.

A subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.—Canada's fourth-largest life and health insurance company—iA Clarington offers a wide range of investment products, including actively managed mutual funds, managed portfolio solutions, Active ETF Series and socially responsible investments. As of June 30, 2020, iA Clarington has more than $14 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit iaclarington.com

About iA Wealth

iA Wealth is the wealth management division of iA Financial Group. iA Wealth provides a full range of financial advisory and wealth management services to Canadian investors though iA Securities Inc., Investia Financial Services Inc. and FundEX Investments Inc. iA Wealth's investment fund manufacturing arm, IA Clarington Investments Inc., offers a wide range of products, including actively managed mutual funds, managed portfolio solutions, Active ETF Series and socially responsible investments. iA Wealth strives to be the leader in creating and preserving wealth for individual Canadians working with independent advisors. Visit iawealth.ca to learn more.

About IA Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. (iA Investment Management) operates as a subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. It was founded in 2004 and is based in Quebec. With over 100 investment professionals, iA Investment Management manages general portfolios, segregated funds and mutual funds for the Industrial Alliance group. As of March 31, 2020, iA Investment Management has $97 billion in assets under management.

About Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P.

Since 1926, Loomis, Sayles & Company has helped fulfill the investment needs of institutional and mutual fund clients worldwide. The firm's performance-driven investors integrate deep proprietary research and integrated risk analysis to make informed, judicious decisions. Teams of portfolio managers, strategists, research analysts and traders collaborate to assess market sectors and identify investment opportunities wherever they may lie, within traditional asset classes or among a range of alternative investments. Loomis Sayles has the resources, foresight and the flexibility to look far and wide for value in broad and narrow markets in its commitment to deliver attractive sustainable returns for clients. This rich tradition has earned Loomis Sayles the trust and respect of clients worldwide, for whom it manages $271.9 billion USD* in assets (as of March 31, 2020).

*Includes the assets of Loomis, Sayles & Co., L.P., and Loomis Sayles Trust Company, LLC. Loomis Sayles Trust Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P. Loomis Sayles is the trade name of Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P. Effective February 23, 2015, the sub-advisor of IA Clarington Loomis Global Allocation Fund changed from Aston Hill Asset Management Inc. to Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P. and IA Clarington Investments Inc. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including investments in exchange-traded series of mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The iA Clarington Funds are managed by IA Clarington Investments Inc. iA Clarington and the iA Clarington logo, and iA Wealth and the iA Wealth logo, are trademarks of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. and are used under license.

SOURCE IA Clarington Investments Inc.

For further information: Rob Martin, VP, Marketing & Communications, iA Clarington Investments, [email protected], T: 416-860-9880 ext. 8070

Related Links

www.iaclarington.com

