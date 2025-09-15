TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - A special meeting of securityholders of all special shares of Clarington Sector Fund Inc. ("CSFI"), being the following classes of CSFI, was held on September 5, 2025:

IA Clarington Canadian Leaders Class

IA Clarington Dividend Growth Class

IA Clarington Inhance Canadian Equity SRI Class

IA Clarington Inhance Global Equity SRI Class

IA Clarington Loomis Global Allocation Class

IA Clarington QV Canadian Small Cap Class (formerly IA Clarington Canadian Small Cap Class)

IA Clarington QV U.S. Equity Class (formerly IA Clarington U.S. Equity Class)

IA Clarington Strategic Equity Income Class

IA Clarington Tactical Income Class

IA Clarington Thematic Innovation Class

(collectively, the "Classes")

IA Clarington Investments Inc. today announced that securityholders of the Classes approved the resolutions to:

Change the auditor of CSFI from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP to Ernst & Young, LLP; and

Amend the articles of amalgamation of CSFI to remove the requirement to obtain securityholder approval for future changes of auditors of CSFI.

More details on the changes can be found here.

About IA Clarington Investments Inc.

A subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. – Canada's fourth-largest life and health insurance company – iA Clarington offers a wide range of investment products, including actively managed mutual funds, managed portfolio solutions, Active ETF Series and socially responsible investments. As of July 31, 2025, iA Clarington has over $23 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit iaclarington.com

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including investments in exchange-traded series of mutual funds. The information presented herein may not encompass all risks associated with mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The iA Clarington Funds are managed by IA Clarington Investments Inc. iA Clarington and the iA Clarington logo, iA Wealth and the iA Wealth logo, and iA Global Asset Management and the iA Global Asset Management logo are trademarks of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. and are used under license. iA Global Asset Management Inc. (iAGAM) is a subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. (iAIM).

