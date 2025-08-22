TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - IA Clarington Investments Inc. ("iA Clarington") today announced the August 2025 distributions for its Active ETF Series. Unitholders of record as of August 29, 2025 will receive cash distributions payable on September 10, 2025.

Per-unit distributions are detailed below:

Active ETF Series Ticker Distribution

per unit CUSIP IA Clarington Agile Core Plus Bond Fund ICPB 0.03390 44931X109 IA Clarington Loomis Floating Rate Income Fund IFRF 0.03927 44932R101 IA Clarington Loomis Global Allocation Fund IGAF 0.00956 45075W104 IA Clarington Loomis Global Multisector Bond Fund ILGB 0.03560 45076L107 IA Clarington Strategic Income Fund ISIF 0.02265 44933N109 IA Clarington Loomis Global Equity Opportunities Fund IGEO 0.00000 44934G103 IA Clarington Strategic Corporate Bond Fund ISCB 0.04246 44934C102 IA Wealth Enhanced Bond Pool IWEB 0.02952 44934M100 IA Clarington Agile Global Total Return Income Fund GTRI 0.02119 44935E107

About IA Clarington Investments Inc.

A subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. – Canada's fourth-largest life and health insurance company – iA Clarington offers a wide range of investment products, including actively managed mutual funds, managed portfolio solutions, Active ETF Series and socially responsible investments. As of July 31, 2025, iA Clarington has over $23 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit iaclarington.com

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including investments in exchange-traded series of mutual funds. The information presented herein may not encompass all risks associated with mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The iA Clarington Funds are managed by IA Clarington Investments Inc. iA Clarington and the iA Clarington logo, iA Wealth and the iA Wealth logo, and iA Global Asset Management and the iA Global Asset Management logo are trademarks of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. and are used under license. iA Global Asset Management Inc. (iAGAM) is a subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. (iAIM).

The payment of distributions and distribution breakdown, if applicable, is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with a Fund's performance, rate of return, or yield. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by a Fund and income and dividends earned by a Fund are taxable in the year they are paid.

