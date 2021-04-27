TORONTO, April 27, 2021 /CNW/ - IA Clarington Investments Inc. ("iA Clarington" or "the Firm") today announced two senior appointments:

Adam Elliott , Senior Vice-President & National Sales Manager, iA Clarington , has been promoted to the role of President & Chief Executive Officer, replacing Andrew Dalglish , who is retiring from the industry. In addition to his new position, Mr. Elliott will serve on the Executive Leadership team for iA Wealth and retain his role as National Sales Manager for the Firm.





Appointment of Adam Elliott

Since joining iA Clarington in 2018, Mr. Elliott has demonstrated exceptional leadership and business acumen. Working closely with Mr. Dalglish and other senior leaders, Mr. Elliott has played a critical role in the development of iA Clarington's strategic planning and growth, making him ideally positioned to serve as the Firm's new top executive.

"Adam has the experience, expertise and dedication needed to bring iA Clarington to new heights of success. He was the clear choice for this very important leadership role, and we look forward to our continued work together," said Sean O'Brien, Executive Vice-President, iA Wealth. "Andrew Dalglish brought decades of distinguished executive leadership when he joined iA Clarington in 2012 and has been instrumental to the Firm's evolution and growth since then. We thank him for his many contributions and wish him all the best in his retirement," Mr. O'Brien added.

Appointment of Tej Rai

Mr. Rai joined the organization in November 2020 and currently serves as Senior Vice-President, Asset Allocation. Previously, he was principal and senior portfolio manager at SECOR Asset Management, where he developed a strong track record in managing industry-leading asset allocation portfolios. Concurrently, he was responsible for the development of the firm's customized solutions and managed account platform. Prior to joining SECOR, Mr. Rai was a portfolio manager at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, responsible for the research and implementation of systematic trading strategies within asset allocation mandates. Mr. Rai is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, where he obtained a B.S. in Economics from the Wharton School and a B.S.E. in Electrical Engineering from the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. Mr. Rai will be based in Toronto.

As a portfolio manager for the Funds, Mr. Rai will bring advanced asset allocation capabilities typically employed by large institutional investors, complementing the team's existing emphasis on top-down, macro-driven asset allocation. He joins portfolio managers Clément Gignac, First Vice-President, Diversified Funds & Chief Economist, iAIM, and Sébastien Mc Mahon, Senior Portfolio Manager, Diversified Funds & Economist, iAIM, on the Funds.

"Our vision is to attract and retain best-in-class investment talent. The recent addition of Mr. Rai to our team of over 100 investment professionals demonstrates that commitment," said Alain Bergeron, Chief Investment Officer & Executive Vice-President, iA Financial Group. "Between Mr. Rai, the current team, and recent additions from globally recognized institutions including AQR and CPP Investments, we have built a world-class team with the ability to deliver asset allocation capabilities to our clients at the level found in the most sophisticated pension funds," Mr. Bergeron added.

Although Mr. Rai is newly named on the Funds, he currently works closely with Mr. Gignac and Mr. Mc Mahon at iAIM. In addition to their roles on the Funds, Mr. Gignac and Mr. Rai co-lead the iAIM Economics & Asset Allocation team and are members of the Asset Allocation Committee.

"We are excited to welcome Mr. Rai and the specialized skillset he will bring to the Funds. We believe that the insights and investment rigour of the entire Economic & Asset Allocation team at iAIM offer the benefits of a sophisticated, institutional approach to Canada's retail investment market," said Kos Lazaridis, Senior Vice-President, Chief Product Officer & Head of Strategy, iA Clarington.

Visit iaclarington.com to learn more about the Firm's lineup of high-conviction, actively managed mutual funds and all-in-one portfolio solutions.

About IA Clarington Investments Inc.

A subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. – Canada's fourth-largest life and health insurance company – iA Clarington offers a wide range of investment products, including actively managed mutual funds, managed portfolio solutions, Active ETF Series and socially responsible investments. As of December 31, 2020, iA Clarington has over $15 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit iaclarington.com

About iA Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. (iA Investment Management) operates as a subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. It was founded in 2004 and is based in Quebec. With over 100 investment professionals, iA Investment Management manages general portfolios, segregated funds and mutual funds for the Industrial Alliance group. As of December 31, 2020, iA Investment Management has over $102 billion in assets under management.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including investments in exchange-traded series of mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. The iA Clarington Funds are managed by IA Clarington Investments Inc. iA Clarington and the iA Clarington logo, and iA Wealth and the iA Wealth logo, are trademarks of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. and are used under license.

