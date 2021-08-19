iA Auto Finance takes the number 2 spot in the retail non-captive segment of the J.D. Power 2021 Canada Dealer Financing Satisfaction Study

Highlights:

iA Auto Finance (iAAF)'s 2021 ranking represents the largest year-over-year improvement in overall satisfaction among retail non-captive providers.

iA Auto Finance's second-place finish was a mere five points behind first-place.

iA Auto Finance scored 18 points higher than the retail non-captive average.

QUEBEC CITY, Aug. 19, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - iA Financial Group is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, iA Auto Finance (iAAF), ranks second in dealer satisfaction among retail non-captive providers this year, according to the J.D. Power 2021 Canada Dealer Financing Satisfaction Study.

iA Auto Finance achieved an overall score of 912 on a 1,000-point scale, up 69 points over the previous year. In addition, iAAF has the largest year-over-year improvement in overall satisfaction among retail non-captive providers.

"At iA Auto Finance, we are honoured that dealers have responded to our exceptional service and unparalleled expertise," said Gwen Gareau, President, iA Auto Finance. "We pride ourselves on being flexible, providing strong dealer support, fast approvals and contract funding. This achievement is fully in line with our ambition to provide flexible and affordable auto finance solutions to qualified borrowers through our dealer partners, with the highest level of customer service, professionalism and respect."

The data for the J.D. Power 2021 Canada Dealer Financing Satisfaction Study was collected throughout February 2021, from 7,190 finance provider evaluations across three award segments from new-vehicle dealerships in Canada.

Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details about the J.D. Power 2021 Canada Dealer Financing Satisfaction Study: https://www.jdpower.com/business/press-releases/2021-canada-dealer-financing-satisfaction-study

About iA Auto Finance

iA Auto Finance, a wholly owned subsidiary of iA Financial Group, is a broad-spectrum lender that provides automotive loans to Canadians who need to buy a car but can't obtain traditional bank financing. For our dealer partners, we pride ourselves on delivering the fastest loan approvals in the business and exceptional service experience. For our borrowers, our Rate Reducing Loan allows them to save money, pay their loans off faster and improve their credit score.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

