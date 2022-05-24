iA Auto Finance takes the number 2 spot in the retail non-captive non-prime segment of the J.D. Power 2022 Canada Dealer Financing Satisfaction Study

QUEBEC CITY, QC, May 24, 2022 /CNW/ - iA Financial Group is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, iA Auto Finance (iAAF), ranks second this year in dealer satisfaction in the retail non-captive non-prime segment, according to the J.D. Power 2022 Canada Dealer Financing Satisfaction Study.

iA Auto Finance achieved an overall score of 903 on a 1,000-point scale. In addition, iAAF is in second place in each of the six categories in this national ranking: overall satisfaction, overall relationship, credit staff relationship, sales representative relationship, funding process and provider offerings retail. In each of these categories, iAAF's score is several points above the average for this industry segment.

"This is an extraordinary achievement, and a testament to our commitment to providing first-class customer service, quick interactions and streamlined processes," said Charles Parent, President, iA Auto Finance. "Our strong and relentless focus on our dealers is key to our success and we'd like to thank them for choosing iA Auto Finance. We will continue to not only meet the needs of our dealers but to exceed their expectations."

The data for the J.D. Power 2022 Canada Dealer Financing Satisfaction Study was collected throughout February and March 2022, from 6,919 finance provider evaluations across four award segments from new-vehicle dealerships in Canada. The four segments within the study are: Retail Captive, Retail Non-Captive Prime, Retail Non-Captive Non-Prime and Lease.

Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details on the J.D. Power 2022 Canada Dealer Financing Satisfaction Study: https://canada.jdpower.com/financial-services/canada-dealer-financing-satisfaction-study

About iA Auto Finance

iA Auto Finance, a wholly owned subsidiary of iA Financial Group, is a broad-spectrum lender that provides automotive loans to Canadians who need to buy a car but can't obtain traditional bank financing. For our dealer partners, we pride ourselves on delivering the fastest loan approvals in the business and an exceptional service experience. For our borrowers, our Rate Reducing Loan allows them to save money, pay their loans off faster and improve their credit score.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

ia.ca

iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

